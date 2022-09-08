Police took illegal photos, fingerprints of young Māori, report finds

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster answers questions after a report was released slamming the cops for taking photographs of young Māori without consent.

A report has found police were taking illegal photos and fingerprints of young Māori.

The report, from the deputy privacy commissioner, said systemic failures led to the practice and police needed to drastically overhaul their ways of working.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a stand-up on Wednesday that police had apologised to some of the whānau who were photographed.

In December 2020, RNZ reporters revealed officers in Wairarapa were unlawfully stopping and photographing rangatahi, prompting a joint inquiry by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC).

The inquiry examined five complaints from youth and their whānau – all of whom were Māori. The inquiry report, released on Thursday morning, recommended a major overhaul of police policy, procedures and training.

“This is basically a systemic lack of policies and procedures and guidance and training in the Privacy Act and the application of it to policing, leading to police officers actually not knowing how to collect this information in the right way,” deputy privacy commissioner Liz MacPherson said in an interview.

Officers mistakenly saw consent as a green light to collect “biometric information” such as photographs and fingerprints, but that did not make it legal, MacPherson said.

Stuff The inquiry found police regularly took duplicate sets of “voluntary” fingerprints and photographs from young people. (FIle photo)

While New Zealand laws allow people to photograph others in public places, police officers must abide by stricter rules under the Privacy Act and must only collect photos if there’s a clear and lawful purpose, MacPherson said.

Thousands of photos of members of the public were also found on officers’ mobile devices, and the rollout of smartphones about 10 years ago had not come with adequate training, the report found.

The inquiry found police regularly took duplicate sets of “voluntary” fingerprints and photographs from young people who ended up in custody for suspected crime and held them there for longer than what was lawful under the Policing Act.

Asked if someone should be held accountable, MacPherson said: “Putting it right is most important.”

“[It’s] unlawful or inconsistent behaviour based on simply not understanding how to do this appropriately.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police commissioner Andrew Coster in his office at Police National Headquarters, Wellington.

Findings present ‘significant challenges’ – Coster

Police accepted the findings in relation to photographing rangatahi, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a statement on Thursday morning.

But Coster only “acknowledged“ the broader findings into practices and policies on photographing members of the public.

“We will take some time to consider the broader findings, which have implications for police’s ability to effectively investigate and prevent crime,” Coster said.

But he said intelligence gathering, including taking photos and voluntary fingerprints, allowed the agency to carry out its core functions as set out by the Policing Act 2008 – particularly the prevention and investigation of crime.

Coster said scrutiny was welcomed, “however, some of the findings and recommendations present significant challenges to our staff being able to carry out their duties successfully”.

Police accepted “aspects of our intelligence gathering policy require refinement”, he said. Especially regarding disposing of information that was no longer needed.

MacPherson said she was concerned police would argue the report would make it too hard to do their job, saying “I don't believe that's the case”.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Deputy Privacy Commissioner Liz MacPherson says the findings represented a systemic lack of policies and procedures and guidance and training in police. (File photo)

“We've actually worked hard to give them some guidance in the report around how to take photographs lawfully.”

Police can still take photographs for intelligence gathering, but there must be a clear connection to either a specific criminal investigation or likely investigation, MacPherson said.

“This is actually about making sure that, at the same time as they are undertaking the activities that they need to keep us safe, they’re also keeping personal information safe.”

Police Association want report withdrawn

The Police Association rejected the IPCA’s findings and the privacy inquiry, saying “the report is out of step with what police officers need to do every day to protect New Zealanders from becoming victims of crime”.

"The report appears to be based on anecdotes and a few poor examples of practice. It should be based on evidence and an understanding of how most police officers actually operate," association president Chris Cahill said.

Cahill said the report should be withdrawn immediately and that a photograph didn’t count as biometric data.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Police Association president Chris Cahill says the IPCA report should be withdrawn.

"A photograph is not personal information and therefore police taking and storing photographic images does not fall under the Privacy Act. This renders most of the report worthless,” he said.

He said police not being able to use fingerprints in their investigations was “ridiculous” and would deny justice to thousands of New Zealanders.

Racism and bias report still underway

The scope of the inquiry did not cover bias or systemic racism in the police force, which is being examined through a separate, ongoing investigation by former police officer Sir Kim Workman (Ngāti Kahungunu and Rangitaane).

But the report noted available data on intelligence photographs retained by police revealed more than half were of Māori. “Rangatahi and their whānau interviewed as part of this joint inquiry also consistently raised concerns that their treatment was as the result of their race,” the report said.

In December 2021, MacPherson issued police with a compliance notice to stop collecting duplicate photographs and biometric prints from young people and delete unlawfully collected material.

Police have been reporting regularly to OPC on progress with the compliance notice, MacPherson said.

IPCA chairperson Judge Colin Doherty told Stuff: “I think [the report] is a good piece of work in sense that there were concerns and they have been exposed, and hopefully now it will be fixed, but you'll keep your eye on it, won't you?”

A spokesperson for Police Minister Chris Hipkins said the matter was for the police commissioner not the minister.

Police will consult quarterly with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner on progress with this work and publish progress updates on both the compliance notice and inquiry recommendations on their website.