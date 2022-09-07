Computer hacker steals sensitive information from 20,000 Christchurch hot pools customers

Information about visitors to the He Puna Taimoana hot pools has been hacked.

Personal information about as many as 20,000 members of the public has been stolen in a data breach at Christchurch City Council’s He Puna Taimoana hot pools.

The material hacked includes copies of drivers' licences, passports, rates invoices, tenancy agreements, utility bills, and other council membership cards – all items provided by pool users as proof of residency.

The data breach was discovered on August 24. Pool users were contacted on Wednesday – two weeks later – in an email from Nigel Cox, the council’s head of recreation and sport.

“We were notified of the breach by a third party who had been contacted by an individual claiming to have accessed and downloaded certain files stored on the He Puna Taimoana cloud server,” Cox said in the email.

“At this stage, we have reason to believe that the third party who accessed and illegally downloaded files stored on the He Puna Taimoana cloud server is a ‘white hat hacker’, being an individual who exploits computer systems or networks to identify vulnerabilities in order to encourage improvement or enhancement to the security of those systems or networks.

“The security of your information is Christchurch City Council's upmost priority and we appreciate the need to provide information regarding the breach to you as quickly as possible.”

1 NEWS Kiwis are urged not to underestimate the risk of being hacked.

Customers have not yet been advised what action, if any, they can take in case their sensitive information is part of the breach. The email directs them to the He Puna Taimoana website for more information. They can also call or email the council.

Netsafe chief online safety officer Sean Lyons said the data breach was “worrying”.

He said copies passports and drivers’ licences could be used for identity theft in a worst-case scenario.

”It is the kind of information that could be used to impersonate someone,” he said.

He said people should consider getting a new passport or driver's licence if they were worried about the data breach.

“For all the inconvenience it is probably better than the worry of someone out there using your passport number.”

He also said people caught in the data breach should be vigilant about emails or texts that use their personal information.

Cox’s letter said the council’s immediate priority has been to secure the “underlying vulnerability in the system” which let the breach happen. This has been done by installing a security update.

“At this stage, we have no reason to believe the information has been further disclosed by the third-party actor other than to the third party who has informed us of the breach.”

The privacy commissioner has been notified, he said.

Cox said the council is aware of its obligations under the Privacy Act, and the potential impact on customers, and said the council is continuing its investigations.

Christchurch residents get cheaper tickets to the pools, which opened in 2020, but are required to provide proof of address to get the discount.