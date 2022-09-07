Arrest after $52,000 worth of jewellery stolen from Michael Hill

The Michael Hill store was robbed of $52,000 worth of jewellery in the August theft. (File photo)

A 30-year-old man is in police custody on burglary and ammunition charges following a theft of more than $50,000 worth of jewellery.

The man appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court on Wednesday on charges related to the burglary of Michael Hill Jeweller in Lower Hutt on August 25.

He faces one charge of burglary and one charge of possession of ammunition and will reappear in court on 13 September.

Police said the charges related to the theft of $52,000 worth of jewellery in August. Police expect further arrests will be made.

Anyone with information, including people who are offered items they suspect may be stolen, is asked to contact police on 105. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.