Eighteen people with gang links facing 160 charges after major drug bust in Ashburton, Canterbury

Eighteen people face more than 160 charges after the biggest drug bust in Ashburton in more than a decade.

More than 100 police officers from Ashburton, Christchurch and Timaru were involved in the operation, including the armed offenders squad, the specialist search group and dog units.

Twenty-nine warrants were carried out at Ashburton properties from Tuesday.

The 18 people arrested were all from Ashburton and mainly associated with the Mongrel Mob. Others had links to Mangu Kaha, Highway 61 and Headhunters gangs. Most are due to appear in court in Ashburton or Christchurch this month.

POLICE Several firearms were seized by police as part of the operation focused on “major drug dealing”.

About $70,000 worth of drugs were seized, including methamphetamine, LSD and cannabis, along with almost $20,000 in cash, two shotguns, a crossbow, ammunition, seven imitation firearms and other restricted weapons and banned firearms parts.

The operation, named Operation Mastiff, was part of Operation Cobalt, a national police campaign against organised crime.

Ashburton sub-area commander Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins said the drugs bust was the biggest in his area in more than 10 years, and possibly the biggest of its type in Ashburton, ever.

“The people of Ashburton can be reassured that thanks to the success of this operation, we have dealt a blow to organised crime and gang activity in our area,” Jenkins said.

“Criminals think they can get away with their activity in a smaller town, but that’s not the case. As this operation has shown, we can – and will – call on the resources of our district colleagues in Christchurch and Timaru to hold these people to account.”

Anyone with information on organised crime can contact police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.