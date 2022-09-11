Supreme Court judges ask 'what about the kids?' after drug-courier couple get notably different sentences

The futures of two young children in Taihape, and the rehabilitation of their drug-courier father, may hang on a Supreme Court decision.

The life of Jason Brendon Philip, 50, was changed when he bonded with his child during the months he was confined to home on electronically monitored bail, his lawyer, Paul Paino, told the court.

Philip and his partner in life and in crime, Jazinda Lee Hayman, now live in Taihape and had a 2-year-old and a baby born in early August, Paino said.

The couple had been in cars that had drugs hidden in secret compartments, collecting what was alleged to be 6kg of methamphetamine from a “kingpin” dealer in Auckland, and taking it to the head of a Wellington based operation, Kenny Leslie McMillan.

In the High Court both were sentenced to home detention, Hayman for 11 months and Philip for 12 months. Both pleaded guilty to charges of having methamphetamine for the purposes of supply.

But the Crown appealed against the sentence for Philip and the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 2 years and 11 months’ jail. The solicitor-general did not appeal against Hayman’s sentence even though it also thought her sentence was inadequate.

Philip then appealed to the Supreme Court, where Paino said there could not be a more compelling case for parity between the two.

The Crown’s attempt to justify the difference was closely questioned in court.

GLENN TAYLOR/STUFF The Kahukura drug rehab programme has had success in helping Mongrel Mob members get clean, and reconnect with their families.

One of the judges, Justice Susan Glazebrook, asked whether the best interests of the children counted, and whether the court should consider a more modern approach that looked at reducing the impact on children.

Another of the judges, Justice Joe Williams, asked if the sentencing judge had been right to look at sentencing “in the round”, including that Philip was closely bonded with his first child and it was known that a child whose parent went to jail was more likely to ultimately serve a jail term.

One of the Crown’s lawyers, Jo Mildenhall, said the sentence was manifestly inadequate and had been tailored “illegitimately” to reduce the prison term to two years, allowing the judge to consider a sentence of home detention instead.

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann said the judge seemed to have assessed Philip and asked, “why inflict this harm?”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann “had trouble” with the mathematical approach to sentencing. (File photo)

Mildenhall said to have a result in mind and apply factors to get to that result was an illegitimate approach. The judge had a specialist report that said even without Philip in the home, the children would still receive quality care.

But Justice Glazebrook asked if that was looking at the care of children in a material sense rather than their emotional wellbeing.

The Chief Justice said she “had trouble” with the mathematical approach of the Court of Appeal that pursued consistency rather than applying the broader purposes and principles of sentencing.

Stuff Justice Cheryl Gwyn had sentenced Philip and Hayman at the High Court in Wellington. (File photo)

Before he was sentenced, Philip had been through the Mongrel Mob-led Kahukura drug treatment programme in Hawke’s Bay. And his lawyer said his remaining rehabilitation should be with his family.

Hayman had also done a treatment course. She had no previous convictions, while Philip had served jail terms – although not for drug offences. Philip also had an upbringing marked by abuse, cultural alienation and systemic deprivation.

He also spent six months in custody before being released on bail, did seven months of the home detention sentence before it was overturned, and then spent another three months in jail serving the sentence the Court of Appeal imposed.

As well as the differing approach to sentencing, the Crown and Philip’s lawyer disagreed about how Philip’s involvement in the offending should be characterised.

Philip’s lawyer said the couple had been addicts and received methamphetamine for taking part, but the Crown said they seemed to have also received a 2006 Audi and had the resources to have booked a trip to Queenstown timed for after one of the drug runs.

Philip was granted bail pending the Supreme Court decision.

The five-judge court reserved its decision.