Police still awaiting autopsy results on body found in burnt-out Havelock North car

The woman’s body was discovered in a burnt-out vehicle parked near a public walking trail off River Rd, on the outskirts of Havelock North. (File photo)

The death of an unidentified woman whose body was discovered in a burnt-out car in Hawke’s Bay is still being treated as unexplained, with autopsy results yet to be released.

The abandoned car was found near River Rd – a no-exit rural road on the outskirts of Havelock North – about 10am on Saturday.

However, due to the condition of the vehicle and debris from the fire, police “did not immediately identify that human remains were in the cabin of the car”. Instead, the body was dismissed as being that of a sheep.

It was only when police were again called to the scene two days later by a Hastings dog walker a “subsequent inspection” revealed “suspected human remains”.

Detective Inspector Dave De Lange​ said on Thursday police were still awaiting the results of the autopsy and forensic tests, as they sought to piece together what had happened before the car was set alight.

“The community can be assured that we are working hard to identify this woman and to establish what has happened to her.”

He said police had not yet identified the woman and her death was still being treated unexplained pending autopsy results.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Police completed examination of the scene on Tuesday, with the car park reopening to the public. (File photo)

Police had looked at missing person cases in the wider area to see if any were relevant to the investigation, but so far none had been, de Lange said.

A review was also under way into police’s initial response as part of the investigation, Eastern Police District Commander Jeanette Park​​ announced on Tuesday.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 105, quoting event number P051805886. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.