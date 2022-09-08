'Extremely dangerous' shooting suspect with facial tattoo allowed on plane

Police now believe wanted man Hendrix Rawiri Jury – heavily tattooed, with a swastika in the middle of his face – could be in the Hawke’s Bay area. (File photo)

A passenger has reported being on domestic flight with a person they believe is the “extremely dangerous” man with a swastika tattoo on his face wanted over shooting in Christchurch.

Earlier this week police released images of Hendrix Rawiri Jury​, 27, who is wanted in connection with the shooting in Linwood on August 30, in which a man was seriously injured after being shot in both legs.

Jury has distinctive facial tattoos, including a swastika between his eyes flanked by the Nazi salue “sieg heil”, as well as a bulldog on his forehead and what appears to be the word “mongrel” across the lower half of his face. He also has two more swastikas above his eyebrows.

The passenger, who did not want to be identified out of fear of retaliation, was onboard an Air New Zealand from Christchurch to Napier the afternoon of the shooting.

They said a man, believed to be Jury, was one of the last to board, had no luggage, was wearing a Mongrel Mob patch and had clearly visible and “distinctive” facial tattoos – including the word “Wairoa”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Police cordon off streets after a shooting in Linwood, Christchurch.

The man was reportedly asked to remove his patched jacket, which left him sitting shirtless for the duration of the mostly full flight.

“It felt quite intimidating,” the passenger said, adding they didn’t believe there would have been a spare seat if someone was uncomfortable sitting next to him.

The man quickly left the plane when it arrived in Napier and appeared to be hiding in the airport toilets before three other men in Mongrel Mob regalia arrived looking for him.

“The behaviour of his mates at the airport was quite frightening.”

The passenger was surprised there hadn’t been more of a police or security presence when they landed.

While the passenger had heard about the shooting prior to boarding they did not make the connection until after police released images of Jury. “I thought, ‘That’s the guy [from the plane]’.”

They had contacted police.

“We were quite astounded that somebody could get on the plane. I would have thought Air New Zealand knew he was getting on the plane as he would have checked in somewhere.”

They were surprised the Hawke’s Bay connection hadn’t been raised with the public earlier given the prominent “Wairoa” tattoo.

“He’s pretty distinctive looking. It’s not like you’d miss him.”

Police said on Thursday, they now believed that Jury to be in the Hawke’s Bay area, noting he was “extremely transient” with contacts across the country.

“It is possible he could be in the Bay of Plenty or other parts of the North Island,” a statement by police read.

Police were making enquiries into his whereabouts and following positive lines of enquiry.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman​ earlier said Jury was considered to be “extremely dangerous” and should not be approached. Anyone who sees Jury should call 111 immediately.

Police did not respond to additional questions about how Jury might have been able to board a flight and whether the airport had been notified about him. Air NZ referred queries to police.

The victim in last week’s shooting has since been discharged from hospital and was recovering at home, Jellyman said.

Anyone with information which may be relevant to police can call 105 quoting file number 220830/8157, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.