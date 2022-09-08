Jami-Lee Ross set out to 'burn bridges' after being demoted, court told

Jami-Lee Ross told police he recorded Simon Bridges as he thought the former National leader may have breached the law.

Burning bridges is exactly what former National MP Jami-Lee Ross set out to do when he was upset about being demoted in 2018, his lawyer has submitted to the court.

Ross is the man who sparked the whole Serious Fraud Office investigation after he made a statement to media in October 2018 alleging then leader of the National Party Simon Bridges was involved in a political scandal about covering up a donation from wealthy Chinese businessman Yikun Zhang.

Instead of causing political embarrassment for Bridges, Ross sparked the investigation which resulted in himself being charged alongside three Chinese businessmen – Yikun Zhang, Colin and Joe Zheng.

The three businessmen were then further charged for donations made to the Labour Party alongside two men and a woman with interim name suppression.

READ MORE:

* Jami-Lee Ross scored 'own goal' trying to take down Simon Bridges, Crown says

* Jami-Lee Ross was in a 'major life crisis' before going to police about donations

* Political donations trial, week 3: National's rift laid bare in court

* Simon Bridges says Jami-Lee Ross went 'politically kamikaze' after reshuffle

* Simon Bridges 'had to beg' Jami-Lee Ross not to leave National after demotion

* Political donations trial, week 2: MPs quizzed on involvement in 'sham' auction

* Ex-wife feared for Jami-Lee Ross during mental health spiral, court told

* Week 1 of the Labour and National political donations trial and what's next



All seven have been subject to a High Court trial where the Crown’s case is that sham donors were used and put forward by men on the inside of the National and Labour parties to disguise the true donor –Yikun Zhang.

Ron Mansfield QC closed the case for Ross to Justice Ian Gault on Thursday, submitting the SFO knew Ross had gone full kamikaze before he was charged.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Jami-Lee Ross spoke to media outside the Wellington police station in 2018 accusing Simon Bridges of breaking the law.

“That’s because whilst they had on the face of it, what appeared to be an admission by Ross to being party to this particular fraud, when you investigate into the background of the admissions, it’s perfectly clear the admissions are simply unreliable.”

Mansfield said while it was unusual for a lawyer to describe their client as a liar, it’s very apparent Ross lied.

He lied to the media. He lied to the police.

In March 2018, after Bridges was made leader of the National Party, Ross was left disappointed with his position as number 8 on the list.

In a text message to Bridges, he said: “My head says suck it up. My heart says go kamakazi (sic) Head wins. I’ll suck it up.”

Supplied Jami-Lee Ross, Simon Bridges, Yikun Zhang and Colin Zheng at the Chao Shan General Association of New Zealand meeting.

Ross wanted chief whip or shadow leader of the house. Instead, Bridges told Ross he had been given a “massive challenge and opportunity” with the transport and infrastructure portfolio and he should be proud.

“The head didn’t win. The heart won,” Mansfield submitted.

During most of 2018, Ross presented outwardly as a loyal supporter of Bridges, but in reality he was seeking to destroy Bridges, both politically and publicly.

On the inside, Ross’ mental health was acutely unwell and spiralled towards September and October, the court was told.

Ross was making these statements, seeking to destroy Bridges’ career and willing to lose his own because he didn’t think he’d be around to face any consequences.

In October, when speaking to media he asserted Bridges had requested that he receive and split up the donation so it could be misreported.

Given the drive to take down Bridges, Ross needed to involve himself in the said fraud, Mansfield submitted.

Ross’ mental health did not cause him to lie, but simply meant that when it came to considering the consequences, he simply didn’t care, Mansfield submitted.

Mansfield submitted Zhang and Colin Zheng were already involved in a fraudulent scheme with the Labour Party.

“Why on earth would those who are deploying the fraudulent and unlawful scheme seek to involve an individual they need not involve,” Mansfield submitted.

POOL A recording that former National MP Jami-Lee Ross made of then-party leader Simon Bridges in September 2018 is played to the High Court at Auckland.

Ross was not knowingly involved in a fraudulent scheme, he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Yvonne Mortimer-Wang acting for the woman with name suppression submitted the Crown had not adduced sufficient evidence to show her client had knowledge or deceived the Labour Party or the electoral commission.

The woman simply followed instruction in carrying out tasks.

“The Crown has viewed all facts through the kaleidoscope vision of confirmation bias and guilt,” Mortimer-Wang submitted.

“There is simply no evidence she knew about the electoral act requirements.”

The seven-week trial has now concluded, with Justice Gault reserving his decision hoping to deliver a verdict on or before September 30.