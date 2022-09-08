Eight years' jail for man who claimed 'sexsomnia' made him rape sleeping woman

Damin Cook has been jailed for eight years for raping a woman at a party.

A Christchurch man charged with raping a woman at an alcohol and drug-fuelled party claimed he suffered from sexsomnia and had no recollection of what happened.

Damin Peter Cook, 44, was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday to eight years’ jail for sexual violation by unlawful connection and sexual violation by rape.

In a victim impact statement read out by crown prosecutor Sean Mallet, Cook’s victim said she was still healing from the trauma of what happened to her. In the months after, she sank into a “deep depression” and tried to end her life.

The sexual assault happened about 7am one day in September 2019 after a night of drinking and partying. Cook and the complainant were both at a birthday party at a house in Christchurch.

Crown prosecutor Courtney Martyn told the jury a lot of alcohol was consumed. About five people were left at the party by midnight, but the drinking continued and several people also took ecstasy, otherwise known as MDMA.

Party-goers played a game that required participants, including the complainant, to remove items of clothing.

Martyn said the woman was “extremely drunk” and passed out on the floor in her underwear. She was carried to the closest bedroom and put in bed.

After the party ended, Cook went to sleep next to the woman.

She woke up about 7am from the feeling of Cook raping her. She said his actions were “slow”, as if he wanted to avoid waking her up.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The sexual assault happened after a night of drinking and partying. (File image)

She told police she “froze” and did not know what to do, so pretended to be asleep. Afterwards, she left the room and told another person what happened.

“I was bawling my eyes out,” she said.

She made a complaint to police later that day.

During Cook’s first interview with police, he acknowledged sleeping next to the complainant, but denied touching her.

In a follow-up interview with police about two months later, Cook said he thought it was odd that his pants were unzipped when he woke up and that the complainant might have done something to him.

Cook’s lawyer, Andrew McKenzie, said his client had since been diagnosed with sexsomnia, a sleeping disorder where a person engages or attempts to engage in sexual acts and has no recollection of their actions when they wake up.

This was rejected by the jury.

Judge Garland said it was clear the offending caused Cook's victim “considerable emotional harm”.

The victim said she felt “disgusting and dirty” after the assault, and wanted to “wash it all away.”

She deleted her social media, stopped talking to people and would not leave the house.

She would leave her curtains drawn in fear that Cook would know where she lived. She eventually had to end her tenancy and move in with family.

She still had nightmares and got anxiety, and wanted to protect her daughters so they never had to go through anything similar, she said.

