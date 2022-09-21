'You should be utterly disgusted with your behaviour' judge tells sex offender

The woman “courageously” came forward to make a complaint to police, the judge said (file photo).

A Hamilton man who sexually assaulted a woman over a four-year period has been left in no doubt that he was lucky to avoid going to jail.

“You should be utterly disgusted with your behaviour,” Judge Noel Cocurullo told Pardeep Kumar Sharma, 35, as he sentenced him to 12 months on home detention.

Sharma had previously pleaded guilty to a single representative charge of indecent assault.

“I have to balance the defendant’s unblemished record against the length and breadth of his offending ... This is a seriously finely-balanced decision,” the judge said.

“When you offended, you thought you could get away with it. You did not treat the complainant with respect, or as a human being.”

READ MORE:

* Vigilante robber who chased down shoe thief avoids conviction, earns praise of judge

* Traumatic night of robbery and violence in isolated farmhouse

* Drink-drive dad used 10-year-old to bypass breath test device, seriously injures them both in crash



Much of the agreed summary of facts cannot be reported without leading to the identification of Sharma’s victim, however she was an adult woman who was known to him.

The offending occurred on numerous occasions between March 2016 and January 2020, in various locations within the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.

The assaults began with low-gravity offences, such as stroking the victim’s leg and knee, but shortly escalated to acts including touching her bare breasts and groin area, hugging her tightly, and forcing her to touch his penis.

On one occasion Sharma apologised to the woman for the things he had done to her and assured her that nothing further would happen – but then immediately indecently assaulted her again.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Pardeep Kumar Sharma, 35, was sentenced in the Hamilton District Court to a year’s home detention after earlier pleading guilty to a representative charge of indecent assault.

During the offending period the victim became pregnant to her husband. Sharma told the woman that if she did not have sex with him, he would tell her husband the baby was his and not her husband’s.

On some occasions the woman would kick or knee Sharma in his groin to get him to back off.

In the Hamilton District Court this month, Crown prosecutor Kaleb Whyte sought a sentence of imprisonment to reflect Sharma’s “long term predatory behaviour”.

Sharma had, to an extent, already paid a price for the disclosure of his deeds, in the form of the breakdown and dissolution of his marriage – although he had since forged a new relationship with another woman.

Sharma had also made an offer of reparation to the victim of his offending of between $3000 and $5000 – however Whyte said the woman was concerned it could be an attempt to purchase leniency from the courts.

Sharma had also offered to participate in a restorative justice conference – which the victim wanted no part of – and had written a letter to the court expressing his contrition.

“This remorse he is expressing is about the predicament he finds himself in,” Whyte said.

Sharma had first appeared in court in October 2020 and his journey through the legal system had been a protracted one, thanks in part to Covid-19 lockdowns and a change in counsel earlier this year.

His lawyer at sentencing was Kerry Hadaway, who said he was taking steps to rehabilitate himself including seeing a psychologist.

The offending period was “an isolated time in Mr Sharma’s life ... [and] he is highly regarded by members of his community.”

He had come to his sentencing with a raft of positive character references from family members, friends, his employer, a police officer, and even his doctor.

“Except for the police officer, I don’t believe everyone appreciated the full extent of the offending,” Judge Cocurullo said.

“Your offending was disgraceful ... You thought [the victim] would not tell on you. She courageously made a complaint to the police.”

The judge took a start point of three years in jail, and deducted 15% for his guilty plea, 10% for his previous good character and 10% for his remorse and efforts towards rehabilitation.

This brought the sentence down to two years – the threshold at which home detention could be considered.

“By the slightest of margins, I accede to the request of home detention, Judge Cocurullo said.

He also ordered Sharma to pay his victim $5000 in reparation for emotional harm.