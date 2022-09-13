Auckland childcare centre, mum not notified of convicted sex offender next door

A convicted sex offender spent time living directly across the road from an Auckland early learning centre. (File photo)

A mum of four and an Auckland early-learning centre say they weren’t notified they were living beside a child sex offender.

Corrections is now reviewing how the man was placed there, saying it “shouldn’t have happened” and he has since been moved.

The solo mum, who has four children aged from 14 months to 12 years old, said convicted child sex offender Anaru O'Reilly was living on the same property as her without her knowledge for a number of weeks in 2021 and 2022.

The mother, who Stuff has agreed not to name to protect the identities of her children, said the early-learning centre across the road from her Kumeū home also had no idea O’Reilly was living there.

She said police visited her a couple of weeks after she moved to the area in December.

“[They] took down my children’s details, but wouldn’t say why other than the man next door was on bail.

“A few days later he was removed from the property, but he came back in July.”

The woman said curiosity led her to looking up O’Reilly’s name online and she found he’d been jailed in 2005 for indecent assault on a 12-year-old boy.

“My son was 12 and it was shocking to me we weren’t told this man was living right next to us.”

When O’Reilly returned to the address in July, the woman said she “kicked up a stink” with Corrections and asked for him to be moved away from children.

“The told me it was a short-term placement and he was deemed low risk and wouldn’t live there again.”

However, the woman said three weeks ago she looked out her window and saw O’Reilly next door.

“I was told he was visiting his support person and he was able to do this and stay overnight, but he’s here almost every day and staying over frequently.”

RNZ Urgent changes to the law on the child sex offender register mean that hundreds of convicted offenders are back on the list. But one justice rights advocate says it doesn't mean that children are safer.

The woman said his presence on the property made her “very anxious” and while her son was currently living with his dad, she feared for her daughters.

“The paranoia I’ve developed is huge. I don’t let my kids play outside any more, I’m afraid he’ll be watching.

“I’ve never been an anxious person until this happened, and I refuse to be forced out of my home. I understand he needs to live somewhere, but surely somewhere away from kids.”

The woman said after complaining to Corrections, it put an “exclusion zone” over her home which meant if O’Reilly went onto her side of the property, probation would be notified. However, the house he was visiting was less than 100 metres away.

“He’s here nearly every day even when his support person isn’t, he has a home, so I do worry why he keeps coming here.

“I’m shocked we were never informed by Corrections about him living here. There are children next door and if he looks out the window, he can see the kindy.”

A spokesperson for the early-learning centre said staff were never notified about O’Reilly living nearby.

“We only found out very recently when a concerned neighbour called us up – we were pretty shocked.”

Corrections operations director Julie Harrison said child sex offenders were “particularly challenging” to house.

“The reality is without accommodation, these people would be homeless, which would present an unacceptable safety risk to communities.”

Harrison said O’Reilly lived at the house while on police bail, but after he was sentenced in March 2022 for a charge of indecent communication with a young person, Corrections deemed the address unsuitable as it was close to a learning centre.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Harrison said Corrections was reviewing how O’Reilly ended up being sent back to live at the Kumeū address. (File photo)

However, Harrison said the new address also became “unsuitable” so he was allowed to return to the Kumeū house.

“They were unaware at the time the address had already been deemed unsuitable. This shouldn’t have happened and we’re reviewing how this occurred.

“As soon as the district manager became aware this person had returned to the address, he was immediately moved elsewhere.”

Harrison said O’Reilly no longer lived there, but Corrections couldn’t stop him visiting.

She said the community and schools were only notified of nearby sex offenders on a “case-by-case” basis.