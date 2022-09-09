Teen driver who killed two mothers ‘turned a nightmare into a reality'

'It's not over' for family of two mums killed in a crash

The teen behind a fatal crash which killed two Dunedin women avoided jail because of his age.

The 17-year-old, who has temporary name suppression, was sentenced to six months’ community detention and two years of intensive supervision by Judge Michael Turner in the Dunedin District Court on Friday.

Due to the seriousness of the charges – two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two of dangerous driving causing injury – his sentencing was transferred from the Youth Court to the district court.

Charlene Phuong, 23, and her mother-in-law Fay Lesley Leota, 44, both of Dunedin, died in a two-vehicle crash near Waihola, about 30 minutes south of Dunedin, on October 23, 2021.

Supplied/Phuong family Mother-of-one Charlene Phuong was killed when a 17-year-old on a learner licence smashed into her vehicle head-on.

The teen was on a learner licence. He had been through Youth Court for driving carelessly, driving with excess alcohol and driving at a dangerous speed, the judge said.

He had been discharged only three days earlier when he caused the fatal crash.

Witnesses said he tailgated a vehicle, recklessly attempting to overtake it four times before the final fatal attempt.

Crown prosecutor Richard Smith recommended the maximum sentence possible, arguing there was no evidence of remorse.

The teen’s defence counsel, Deborah Henderson, argued he was remorseful, but because he was young, he couldn’t process his emotions and actions in a mature way.

Judge Turner said if the law permitted him, he may have been sentenced to two years and seven months in prison.

“The people who know you best are your family… they say you’ve shown little true remorse for your actions,” the judge said.

Givealittle/Supplied Fay Lesley Leota, 44, died in a two-vehicle crash near Waihola, about 30 minutes south of Dunedin, on October 23, 2021.

He gave the maximum sentence of six months’ community detention, with two years’ intensive supervision.

The teen was disqualified from driving for four years.

‘It’s not over’ says family of deceased.

Bobby Phuong recalled the day he was told about the death of his sister.

Charlene Phuong was a teenage mum who was a high achiever, graduating from university with a surveying job while raising her son and buying her first home.

Her death left a large void in the family. Their father remained too devastated to speak of it.

The loss of being unable to see her smiling face again was heartbreaking, a visibly upset Phuong told the court.

He and other family members slammed an earlier face-to-face apology from the teen as insincere: ‘’It made my blood boil ... you don’t know what you have done to us.”

Jo Hastie, reading a statement on behalf of her sister Louise – Charlene’s mother – told him ‘’you are a disgraceful example of a human being’’.

She wanted him locked up and to lose his licence forever for killing two people.

Her 10-year-old grandson should not have lost his mother just because some ‘’jumped-up little turd wanted to race”.

Supplied/Phuong family Charlene Phuong, who died in a car crash, was a high achiever, who graduated from university while raising her son and buying her first home.

Hastie, on behalf of the Leota family, said Fay Leota – a mother of seven – was ‘’sorely missed’’ every day, especially during family milestones.

Phuong’s young son, who was travelling in the car behind her, had to say goodbye to his mother at the scene.

‘’I just miss my mum,’’ he tells his family, when asked why he is staring out the window.

‘’You’ve turned a nightmare into a reality,’’ his step-mother told the teen, who gave no reaction to the victim impact statements.

Tour guide Rebecca Hill, one of the first on the scene, pulled him from the wreckage.

She had earlier seen him driving recklessly.

”Were you in that much of a hurry you needed to kill people?

‘’You tore families apart forever,’’ Hill, who urged the teen to change his life, said.

Outside court, the family struggled to process the sentence, saying for the teen it was over but it was not over for them as they would spend their lives without their loved ones.

Grandmother to Phuong’s son on his father’s side, Donna Ferguson, recalled speaking to her grandson after the accident.

“I can still hear Tamatoa’s voice, his screaming.”

The crash

On the day of the crash the teen driver was seen tailgating and overtaking several cars at speed, crossing the centre line as oncoming vehicles approached.

About 1km south of Waihola he pulled out again, forcing another driver to swerve to avoid him. He then hit the vehicle driven by Phuong head-on.

Other family members were following in another vehicle, and saw the crash.

Leota, who was sitting behind Phuong, died at the scene. Leota’s sons received neck and pelvis injuries.

The teen, who suffered seatbelt injuries, told police he had no memory of the crash and initially claimed he had fallen asleep at the wheel.

“That was clearly untrue,” the judge said during sentencing.