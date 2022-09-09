Police hunt man believed to have spiked woman's drink before sexually assaulting her six months ago

Police are appealing for help to find a man they believe is responsible for spiking a young woman’s drink before sexually assaulting her at a student party six months ago.

The attack happened on Ilam Fields near the main campus of the University of Canterbury about 11pm on Saturday, March 12.

“The victim met a male at the party who seemed friendly enough and offered her a drink from a Pump (water) bottle,” police said in a statement.

“Believing it to be water, she accepted, but soon began to feel unwell. She made her way over to the bushes to vomit, now thinking the drink to be spiked.

“The male followed her and refused her request to leave. He then became violent, dragged her behind a bench and violated her. The male then left and his movements from there are unknown.”

READ MORE:

* Police investigating sexual assault after big student party in Christchurch

* 'They drank and peed everywhere': Anger after student party attracts 300

* Student parties attended by 'hundreds' leave neighbours fearing super-spreader event



Police described the male as being aged in his 20s, approximately 183cm tall and with very fair skin and stubble.

He had short, dark brown hair which may have been recently cut, a “rugby type” nose which looked swollen, and very thick, defined eyebrows, as well as a tattoo or mark on the left side of his neck.

Supplied/Stuff Two police cars were parked on the field and police had cordoned off the area the day following the incident.

“Finding the person responsible will give the young woman her sense of safety back and help ensure nothing like this happens to anyone else,” a police spokesperson said.

A large student was held on the fields on the night in question. Residents living nearby said there were around 300 people in attendance.

“The party kicked off before 9 o’clock (on Saturday night), and stopped at about 12.30am,” said one neighbour.

The floodlights in the area were turned off, probably to discourage parties, she said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police on 0800 107 INFO.