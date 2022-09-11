The police, an offensive flag, and a new gang chapter's racially charged name

Spring Creek, in the heart of Marlborough wine country, is a gateway to popular swimming holes and beaches.

The small, semi-rural town, 6km north of Blenheim, is home to a church, a daycare centre, a community hall - and a new chapter of the Black Power gang.

In January, police began fielding calls about a large black and white flag that was flying from the gang’s headquarters on Ferry Rd. Emblazoned on it was a clenched fist and the words Black Power N…a.

Police repeatedly visited the gang pad and asked that the flag be removed, but the owner of the property, patched member Jonathan Bak, refused.

READ MORE:

* Duncan Garner apologises after n-word used on The AM Show

* Bob Dylan song Hurricane is OK rules Broadcasting Standard Commission after n-word complaint

* No inoffensive way to say the 'n-word', US senator learns



In May, officers obtained a warrant and seized the flag. Bak was summonsed to appear in Blenheim District Court on June 1. Police hoped to be able to charge him with possession of an objectionable publication.

In an email to his colleagues, Sergeant Graham Single wrote that he was trying to get the flag formally classified as being objectionable so the charge would stand up in court, and allow police to take further action.

“Part of my reasoning for this is that the gang are now wearing shiny new patches with the same logo on it ‘Black Power N…a’. If successful we would be able to seize these jackets and patches if we see them.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff A Black Power chapter in Spring Creek, Marlborough is causing concern in the community.

According to the Films, Videos, and Publications Classifications Act, a publication, in this instance a flag, is objectionable if it deals with matters such as sex, horror, crime, cruelty, or violence in such a manner that it is likely to be “injurious to the public good”.

In submissions to Te Mana Whakaatu Classification Office, police said the word N…a was an ethnic slur that “degrades, dehumanises, and demeans people of colour and, when used in conjunction with promoting a criminal gang, it is by definition promoting, and encouraging the gang and its members, thereby encouraging criminal acts”.

“People are finding it [the flag] upsetting, they are finding it offensive, and they are objecting to it being displayed. The fact they feel that nothing can be done to prevent the display of the flag plays on their wellbeing and mental health.

“The content within the symbol of this flag is inflammatory and if left unchecked and flown in the face of the public there are those in society who will take matters into their own hands and attempt to deal with the matter. This places them, the gang members and the public at risk.

“Police submit that allowing a publication like this to be publicly displayed is injurious to the public good.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff A Black Power chapter in Spring Creek, Marlborough has controversially adopted the name N...a.

In his submissions, Bak said the flag marked the headquarters of the Black Power chapter. It was owned by the president, Kahurangi Maru.

“The use of the word N…a is not designed to inflame, incense or disparage any group. It is a source of identity to our chapter and our president.”

The gang had received no complaints about the flag, Bak said.

“One can only think that the complaint to the [Classification Office] is, yet again, another attempt by the police to place pressure on our organisation.”

Maru said in an affidavit that N…a was his nickname, and also that of his father and grandfather. As such, naming the chapter N…a was a mark of respect, he said.

“I have claimed back that name and any negative connotations that name may have had in the past and I wear it as a source of pride.”

He pointed to documents that said use of the word N…a had been popularised by rap and hip-hop music. In the Black community it was “often used to mean homey or friend”.

“My flag is not referring to ‘N…a’ in a derogatory manner, as when taken in its whole context, it refers to strength and power. It should not be considered objectionable or highly offensive.”

In response to Maru’s affidavit, the police said: “If [he] is going to use that word, then he must be aware that it is perhaps the most powerful word in the language because it is connected to this deep history of enslavement, of inequality not just in the past but in the present, and it’s one of the few words that can just in an instant have a palpable effect on someone. [Maru] can’t ever remove the history of the word just by saying he meant it this way or that. He cannot control the meaning.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Black Power chapter’s headquarters in Spring Creek, Marlborough.

They said members of the public hadn’t complained to the gang about the flag “out of fear of repercussions”. They had instead contacted police, and wanted to remain anonymous.

A lawyer acting for Bak said the police had produced no evidence to “support the contention that the flag, of itself, has encouraged criminal activity or caused intimidation”. Nor had they identified a group of people who said they found the word N…a offensive “given the Māori organisation to whom it [the flag] belongs”.

In a September 2 decision, obtained by Stuff, the Classification Office acknowledged the flag would likely be confronting and intimidating to people through its association with Black Power, and offensive to some because of its use of the word N…a.

“However, there is nothing inherently threatening or promotional of criminal conduct in the flag that would justify considering it a matter of violence or crime.”

It said the use and interpretation of the word N…a was controversial, and could be inflammatory, but it was not unlawful. It was “highly unlikely” that any word, by itself, would be considered objectionable.

“In the experience of the Classification Office the word ‘N…a’ is used regularly in music, comedy and other forms of entertainment created by African American artists. This material is freely available in New Zealand. When the word is used by Black persons its meaning is understood to be different to the word ‘N…er’ and users have indicated that it is generally regarded as empowering in this context.

“Within the context of a Black Power emblem, the word is clearly self-referential and is not directed at the viewer. There is nothing within the flag to suggest the word is being used as a cruel racial slur that is intended to be degrading, demeaning or dehumanising to any group.”

The office ruled the flag was not objectionable.

The decision was met with disappointment in Spring Creek this week.

"I don't see how it [the flag] can't be objectionable, especially opposite a community hall and a church,” one resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

"I know they say they're a family and they can do what they want on their property but if I put a flag on my house saying 'White Power' I'm sure they would have something to say about it.”

Spring Creek had changed since Black Power arrived in the town a few years ago, the resident said.

“It’s absolutely horrible. It lowers the tone, lowers the property values, inhibits children walking to and from school … and the way they lean over the fence at the front, it’s very intimidating.”

The Ferry Rd gang pad once had a beautiful garden, but now the driveway and the road outside the property was scarred with tyre marks.

"They drive up and down doing lots of skids … the smoke goes everywhere."

Derek Flynn/Stuff Marlborough area commander Inspector Simon Felth says the flag has caused “considerable concern and offence”.

In a statement, Marlborough area commander Inspector Simon Feltham said police accepted the Classification Office’s decision, and confirmed they were “looking at other legal avenues in relation to this matter”.

“We know that this issue has caused considerable concern and offence to the community.”

He declined to comment further.

It’s unclear whether the decision means police now have to return the flag to the gang.

However, Bak cannot be prosecuted for possessing an objectionable publication.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says it doesn’t matter how the N-word is spelt, it’s “offensive and oppressive”.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said he supported the police’s efforts to have the flag banned.

“They [Māori] have been trying very hard not to be oppressed. I think they would find it abhorrent that the gang is flying a flag with the N-word on it. I would write to them [the gang] and ask them to remove it if I knew who they were.”

A Black Power N…a member at the Ferry Rd property said he was not allowed to speak on behalf of the gang.

Maru, the president, could not be contacted.

Senior local iwi figures declined to comment.