Body in burnt-out Havelock North car investigation now a homicide

The carpark off River Rd, near Havelock North. Police completed examination of the scene on Tuesday, with the car park reopening to the public. (File photo)

The investigation into the death of an unidentified woman whose body was discovered in a burnt-out car in Hawke’s Bay is now being treated as a homicide.

In a statement released on Friday, Detective Inspector Dave De Lange​ said the results of the autopsy had led police to this decision and they were “determined to establish what had happened” and hold those responsible to account.

Police were yet to identify the woman, but were “following lines of inquiry”, he said.

The body was found in an abandoned car near River Rd – a no-exit rural road on the outskirts of Havelock North – about 10am on Saturday.

However, due to the condition of the vehicle and debris from the fire, police “did not immediately identify that human remains were in the cabin of the car”. Instead, the body was dismissed as being that of a sheep.

It was only when police were again called to the scene two days later by a Hastings dog walker a “subsequent inspection” revealed “suspected human remains”.

Formal identification procedures were taking longer than usual, De Lange said.

“We want to assure our community that we are following strong lines of enquiry in relation to this woman’s death and acknowledge that this has been a concerning time for the community.”

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff The woman’s body was discovered in a burnt-out vehicle parked near a public walking trail off River Rd, on the outskirts of Havelock North. (File photo)

The burnt-out vehicle was a mid-90s dark grey Toyota Corona, believed to have been taken to the car park sometime between 10pm on September 2 and 7am September 3.

“We are now appealing to anyone who may have gone down to the River Road car park between those times who saw the vehicle or any people in the area,” De Lange said.

He also appealed for anyone who may have picked up anyone walking in the River Rd or the Te Mata Rd area during those times to get in touch.

On Thursday, De Lange said police had looked at missing person cases in the wider area to see if any were relevant to the investigation, but so far none had been.

A review was also under way into police’s initial response as part of the investigation, Eastern Police District Commander Jeanette Park​​ announced on Tuesday.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 105, quoting file number 220905/1265. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.