'Dangerous' wanted man with facial tattoo not a suspect when he boarded plane

Photos taken of a man believed to be Hendrix Rawiri Jury​ on a flight from Christchurch to Napier, the day of a shooting he is wanted by police in connection to.

An "extremely dangerous" man wanted over a shooting in Christchurch wasn't considered a suspect when he boarded a flight to Napier that same day, police say.

Earlier this week police released images of Hendrix Rawiri Jury​, 27, who is wanted in connection with the shooting in Linwood on August 30, in which a man was seriously injured after being shot in both legs.

Jury has distinctive facial tattoos, including a swastika between his eyes flanked by the Nazi salute “sieg heil”, as well as a bulldog on his forehead and what appears to be the word “mongrel” across the lower half of his face. He also has two more swastikas above his eyebrows.

NZ First leader Winston Peters has asked how such a man might have been able to board an Air New Zealand flight after pictures, emerged showing a man believed to be Jury, sitting shirtless with Mongrel Mob tattoos visible on his back.

Peters said the photos were sent to him by a passenger on the flight, after another passenger spoke out about being on the same flight as a man believed to be Jury.

NZ Police/Supplied Police now believe wanted man Hendrix Rawiri Jury – heavily tattooed, with a swastika in the middle of his face – could be in the Hawke’s Bay area.

They said the man spent most of the flight shirtless after being asked to remove his patched jacket, adding his behaviour left them feeling “intimidated”.

The passenger was surprised there hadn’t been more of a police or security presence when they landed.

Peters said the first responsibility of anyone in public office was the safety of people. “I want to know how things became so dysfunctional that this could happen.”

Supplied The flight was the afternoon of August 30, the same day of a shooting which seriously injured a man. Jury is wanted in relation to the shooting.

Peters said if the man was Jury, it pointed to security failures at the airport and within Air New Zealand and the police, and said the buck should stop with Police Minister Chris Hipkins.

Peters was concerned how “security failed to operate at a time when everyone was being warned about this person”.

However, a police spokesperson said through statement on Friday Jury was not yet a suspect for the shooting when he would have boarded the flight.

Police are still trying to locate him and believe he is likely somewhere in Hawke’s Bay or Bay of Plenty, but they couldn’t rule out other parts of the North Island.

“We are following up every piece of information we receive and other enquiries are ongoing,” the statement read.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Police cordon off streets after a shooting in Linwood, Christchurch.

Air NZ referred queries to police, including questions about its policy relating to gang insignia and dress code requirements.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman​ earlier said Jury was considered to be “extremely dangerous” and should not be approached. Anyone who saw Jury should call 111 immediately, she said.

The victim in last week’s shooting has since been discharged from hospital and was recovering at home, Jellyman said.

Information can be provided via 105 quoting file number 220830/8157 or alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.