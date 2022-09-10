Taranaki jeweller closes business after 90 years, after significant theft

Peter Merson is third generation owner of Butchers Showcase Jewellers, which has been open for around 90 years. After a recent break in, Peter has decided to close.

Having his store window smashed by someone trying to take off with $11,000 worth of jewellery was the catalyst for Peter Merson to close up shop.

The third generation owner of Butchers Showcase Jewellers in New Plymouth has been at the helm for 45 of the 90 years the business has been operating.

But when making a list of positives and negatives to stay open, the positive column was empty.

“We've had burglaries before over the years, but not the damage that this guy did.

READ MORE:

* Hammer-wielding robber steals and damages stock worth $40k at small jeweller

* 'I'd barely wrapped up the last one': Jewellery store raided twice in two months

* Nelson Jewellery Week brings sparkle to the city



“I've been thinking about it for a while because I'm getting older, and I've done nothing, because I've been landlocked here.”

Just after 2am on Friday August 8, 25-year-old Kara Neihana Pompey smashed into the Devon Street East store through the front window.

LISA BURD/Stuff Merson said he’s had break-ins before but not like the damage the recent one occurred.

Pompey smashed numerous jewellery display cabinets inside and took more than $11,000 worth of rings and necklaces.

When police arrived he tried to exit through the back of the store but couldn’t and was apprehended.

Pompey has since admitted two burglary charges.

All of Merson’s contents were recovered, but the cleanup took days and cost him more than $3000.

“These guys are getting nothing, there’s no benefit.

“In Auckland, they come in the middle of the day with hammers smashing all the cabinets grabbing and running, and I don't want that here, I don’t I want my staff to have to put up with it.”

The store was started by Doug Butcher in the 1930s and then taken over by Merson’s father.

LISA BURD/Stuff The doors will shut once all the stock is gone and then Merson plans to travel.

At one point they had stores in New Plymouth, Stratford, Hāwera, and Waitara.

The business took its toll on Merson’s family with his grandfather dying at 60 and his father at 57.

“I’ve outdated my grandfather and my father,” the 62-year-old said.

The shop will close once all the stock is sold, and Merson already has three trips planned for his next chapter in life, including one to India.

The fact he is closing down a 90-year-old family business plays on his mind, but then he remembers what his mother told him before she died just before lockdown in 2020.

“She told me to get out.”