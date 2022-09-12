Judge considers fine for runaway truck death

A road worker was struck by a runaway truck after its faulty handbrake failed on a Fulton Hogan worksite in March 2019.

Joji Bilo’s​ wife kept squeezing her husband’s cold hand hoping he would squeeze back after he was fatally struck by a runaway truck with a defective handbrake.

Twenty five-year-old Bilo died after the handbrake failed on a truck while working on roadworks in the Ngāūranga Gorge in March 2019.

Fulton Hogan pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety legislation after the death of Bilo and the injury of the truck driver David Jenkins.

Luisa Bilo​ read her victim impact statement to Wellington District Court judge Arthur Tompkins​ on Monday and said she had felt her heart stop when the police officer told her.

She said she tried to tell the officer they were wrong, that he would have jumped out of the way.

“He would never leave me or the kids.”

They had a son and a daughter.

“I am just one broken heart trying to shield and protect two little broken hearts,” she said.

Other family members had their statements read to the court, outlining their anger and sorrow.

The defective handbrake, called a Sanwa Seiki,​ had been known for some time with two deaths attributed to it. Safety alerts had been put out at least twice and police knew of other crashes. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency banned it last year.

Managing director of Fulton Hogan Cos Bruyn​ said Fulton Hogan had already made the decision to replace the defective handbrake on their fleet, but where they fell down was not checking that all subcontractors who came on site had also done it.

“On behalf of Fulton Hogan, we are truly sorry.”

WorkSafe prosecutor Ben Finn​ said Fulton Hogan had already paid a substantial amount to the family, more than would usually be ordered in reparation or consequential loss by the court.

He noted that a second man, David Jenkins, was also injured and was now unable to work.

Jenkins had suffered a brain bleed and injuries to his foot.

Alden Williams/Stuff Judge Arthur Tompkins is to consider the fine Fulton Hogan should pay after the death of a worker in Ngāūranga Gorge.

Finn said a fine of about $50,000 to $60,000 was sought.

Fulton Hogan’s lawyer David Chisnall​ said in 2004 there was a directive on how the hazard of the handbrake should be managed by Nissan.

Then in 2010 Dunedin man Stan Turner was crushed by a truck in Company Bay.

After that, he said there were a number of alerts about the faulty brake.

Chisnall said Fulton Hogan in response removed the handbrake from all the vehicles in its fleet.

The truck – of subcontractor Shuttle Express – had been inspected as fit only three days before the accident, he said.

Shuttle Express had initially been charged but WorkSafe withdrew the charge.

Chisnall said while Fulton Hogan does have sympathy for Jenkins and the injuries he sustained it had difficulty with having to pay reparation to Jenkins when he contributed to the accident by not putting on the hazard lights or turning the wheels into the bank.

Judge Tompkins has reserved his decision.