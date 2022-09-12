Couple assaulted in charity store after dispute over Covid-19 views

Stephen Elliot describes getting into an altercation with a person who disagreed with his views on Covid-19 at the Salvation Army Family Store in Taradale, Hawke's Bay. An extended version of this social media post was played at his trial.

An argument over Covid-19 in a secondhand store led to a violent assault on a man and his wife, a court has heard.

Stephen Elliot, 45, was in the Salvation Army Family Store in Taradale, Napier, on January 26 last year, telling one of the shop assistants that he didn’t think Covid-19 was any worse than the common cold, that he had tried to catch it in Australia and had not been able to.

Also in the store that day was a man and his wife and their son, who had dropped some items off.

The man took exception to what Elliot was saying. He approached Elliot and told him he was “talking shit”.

That prompted an argument that led to the assaults. Elliot is now appearing before a jury in Napier District Court, charged with assault with intent to injure and male assaults female.

Crown prosecutor James Bridgman opened the case by playing a video Elliot had recorded and posted on Facebook immediately after the incident. In the video Elliot stated the man had punched him in the face, so he “knocked that motherf...... out cold”. When the man’s wife got involved “I threw that bitch to the ground”, he said.

The man, aged 60, told the court he weighed about 80kg and stood 175cm tall. In his video, Elliot boasted he was 140kg, had been doing martial arts all his life and trained with weights every day.

SUPPLIED Stephen Elliot is on trial in Napier District Court for assaulting a couple in a secondhand store.

Bridgman said Elliot would try to claim he acted in self-defence but he “assaulted a man and his wife and he was proud of it”.

Elliot believed that if someone else threw the first punch then “you could do whatever you want to them”, punch him in the head and throw his wife into a counter.

The victim had been upset by what Elliot was saying because his mother-in-law was in hospital dying of Covid, Bridgman said.

When Elliot became angry at the man, the wife stepped in and tried to explain why her husband was upset. At that point Elliot pushed the wife away, the court heard. That prompted the man to punch Elliot in the face.

“It is fair to say that up to this point everyone involved could have acted better,” Bridgman said.

But the trial was what about occurred next – Elliot knocking the man to the ground then punching him six times in the head, Bridgman said.

When the man’s wife tried to intervene again, Elliot pushed her away harder, throwing her into a counter.

Elliot’s reaction was “grossly disproportionate”, Bridgman said.

Eventually Elliot was ushered out of the store and police were called.

The man suffered cuts, bruises, a black eye and was knocked unconscious. His wife was bruised.

Elliot’s lawyer, Leo Lafferty, made a brief opening address, saying Elliot had acted in self-defence and was not guilty of the charges.

“He was defending himself,” Lafferty said.

The male victim told the court that Elliot had repeatedly told him he was going to take him outside and kill him.

He said he punched Elliot after he saw his wife being grabbed by the neck and thrown into the counter.

The victim said he strongly objected to what Elliot was saying and had enough of "people peddling dangerous misinformation".

Elliot was speaking loudly and appeared to be wanting to broadcast his views to everyone in the shop, he said. Elliot had the right to express his point of view but people who disagreed with him had the right to express their views in the same way.

The man’s wife told the court that when Elliot became angry at her husband he put his head against her husband’s forehead and began pushing against him. She tried to explain to Elliot that her husband was upset because her mother was in end-of-life care with Covid. Elliot then grabbed her by the neck and pushed her away. That prompted the man to punch Elliot.

When Elliot began assaulting her husband, “I thought he was going to kill him”, she said.

When it appeared that Elliot was about to kick her husband in the face as he lay on the ground, she stood in the way. At that point Elliot grabbed her and threw her to the ground, she said.

The trial is expected to last 2-3 days.