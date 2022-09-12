Police investigating early morning Invercargill assault

Police in Invercargill are making inquiries after someone was seriously injured in an assault during the weekend. (File photo)

A person is in hospital with serious injuries after an assault in Invercargill in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said the incident occurred about 3am on Sunday but was only reported to police just before 6pm.

The assault took place in Kilmarnock Ave, Strathern, where one person received serious injuries requiring medical attention, the spokesperson said.

“The person is still in hospital receiving treatment.”

Police had “positive lines of inquiry”, the spokesperson said.