Teenager left 'bruised and battered' and another kicked in head during robbery at Christchurch mall

Police were called to Westfield Riccarton mall on Saturday afternoon.

A teenager was left “bruised and battered” and another received a “martial arts-style” kick to the head during a robbery outside Christchurch’s Westfield Riccarton mall.

In an unrelated incident, thousands of dollars worth of damage was caused at McDonald’s Riccarton on Saturday night, with vandals trashing bathrooms and stealing several eftpos machines.

The robbery took place about 2pm on Saturday when 8-10 teenagers followed four other boys from inside the mall and accosted them in the car park, outside the Riccarton Rd entrance.

The gang stole a basketball and took the skater shoes from one boy and threw them on the roof.

Police were called and are now investigating the robbery.

Richard, the father of one of the boys, said it was “completely unprovoked”.

“One of the boys tried to push through and get away from them, but they knocked him to the ground and they proceeded to batter him,” he said. “He was bruised and battered.

“Another boy, he got a big graze on his face, he was kicked in the head in a martial arts-style kick.”

The boys did not require medical treatment but were “properly shaken up”, Richard said.

“There have been a number of incidents down there. The Westfield Mall has got a real problem with some behaviour going on there.”

Police caught the offenders and returned the stolen basketball, he said.

“It is not about the property, these kids are doing it for the thrill of the confrontation.”

Later that day, “anti-social activity” at McDonald’s Riccarton, on the corner of Riccarton Rd and Matipo St, resulted in thousands of dollars of damage.

“This included vandalism of bathrooms, theft of several eftpos units, damage to order kiosks, and graffiti,” said a spokesperson.

“Our local franchisee and his team have worked through Sunday and Monday to rectify the damage.

“As with other customer-facing business, McDonald’s has seen increases in anti-social and aggressive behaviour at restaurants around the country.”

Westfield Riccarton was approached for comment.