Estranged wife gave murder-accused husband's address hours before he was killed in bed, court hears

Joshua Dylan Morris-Bamber, 28, appears for the first day of his trial at the Christchurch High Court. He is charged with the murder of dairy farmer Tony Grant Waldron at Rakaia on September 18, 2019.

Text messages between a dairy farmer’s estranged wife and her cousin show she orchestrated her husband’s killing at the hands of a willing participant, the Crown says.

Tony Grant Waldron, a dairy farmer in Rakaia, Canterbury, was found dead in his bed on the morning of September 19, 2019 by a colleague after he failed to show up to an early morning cow milking.

Joshua Dylan Morris-Bamber, 28 and Waldron’s estranged wife Alana Jane Bamber, 35, are on trial in the High Court at Christchurch charged with his murder.

Angry at his own failed relationship and manipulated by Alana Bamber into thinking Waldron was a domestic abuser, Morris-Bamber drove to Rakaia on the night of September 18, 2019, and delivered three fatal blows with a blunt weapon to Waldron’s skull, ear and neck, the Crown alleged.

Both Morris-Bamber and Alana Bamber deny any involvement in Waldron’s death.

Morris-Bamber’s lawyer Anne Stevens, KC, told the jury her client had no reason to murder Waldron.

He did not like Alana Bamber, did not trust her, and had no animosity towards her husband.

Bamber’s defence lawyer Kerry Cook said his client was not there when her husband died, did not know he’d been hurt, and did not want him injured nor dead.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Alana Jane Bamber, 35, is charged with being a party to the murder of her estranged husband Tony Grant Waldron on September 18, 2019 at Rakaia, south of Christchurch.

The Crown alleges Morris-Bamber sent his cousin a message in the hours leading up to Waldron’s death asking: “What is Tony’s address? I need to let some anger out.”

Knowing what was going to happen, Bamber sent the address not once, but twice, after he accidentally deleted it the first time, the Crown says.

A deleted screenshot of the address, sent by Bamber, was recovered by police on Morris-Bamber’s phone.

When Morris-Bamber was confronted by police with the messages, he responded “it is what it is,” Crown prosecutor Shawn McManus told the jury.

Morris-Bamber being at Waldron’s address on the night he died is not disputed by his defence.

Stevens said he went there, but only sat in his car briefly, before driving home.

The timeline the Crown suggested meant Waldron would’ve been in bed for three minutes when Morris-Bamber arrived, making disturbing him an impossibility.

Waldron and Bamber’s marriage had deteriorated over time and came to an end days before his death, when emergency services were called to a family harm incident on September 14, 2019.

Bamber told police she was punched in the stomach by Waldron several times.

The Crown says the incident was “greatly exaggerated” although Waldron accepted he had pushed her away.

A police safety notice was filed and Bamber left the home with her two daughters.

Bamber did not have any visible injuries from the alleged blows to the stomach.

The Crown said this was one of a web of lies created by Bamber to portray to friends and family that her estranged husband was an abuser.

McManus said a family friend will give evidence to say Bamber threatened to harm her 9-month-old baby if she did not help her display bruises on herself to implicate Waldron.

At Waldron’s funeral, Morris-Bamber is alleged to have told he same friend “you know too much already, you’re not involved, you know nothing” and “if I get done, my life’s over”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Justice Gerald Nation is presiding over the High Court jury trial of Joshua Morris-Bamber and Alana Bamber. (File photo).

“Alana Bamber spent days playing the victim and portraying anger towards the victim,” McManus said.

When another friend found out Morris-Bamber was travelling to Rakaia to assault Waldron, he wanted to stop him, but was told: “He’ll get in and out quick. It’s too late, you won’t stop him…one life is better than two,” by Bamber, the Crown alleged.

When questioned by police, Bamber denied having any contact with Morris-Bamber “for a number of years”.

When confronted by recovered messages between them on the night of Waldron’s death, she told officers she couldn’t recall sending them, and said she was on medication that could cause her to forget.

Waldron’s post-mortem showed he died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck and ear caused by at least three blows by a blunt object.

He received a fractured skull with three other smaller cracks, his ear was disintegrated, jaw broken and his neck was bruised.

He is thought to have died quickly and not woken from his sleep.

There was significant blood spatter throughout his bedroom.

Stevens questioned how the absence of any DNA in Morris-Bamber’s car could be possible if he’d stashed a weapon in it, as the Crown suggested.

Bamber is also alleged to have expressed her desire for Waldron to die in days leading up to his alleged murder, and the Crown says she took steps to cover her tracks before, during and after the death.

“While it happened, Alana was in Christchurch engaging in obtaining an alibi, taking a photo of herself and her sleeping kids, engaging in a long phone call with a friend on the West Coast, and messaging [a friend] ‘have you heard from Josh?’” McManus said.

The murder weapon and clothing of Morris-Bamber allegedly dumped have never been recovered.

The trial is continuing.