Blenheim drug dealer raided after text message interception

Police analysed nearly 8000 text messages before executing a search warrant on Amieki Manu’s home. (File photo)

Thousands of text messages on a drug dealer’s cellphone were analysed in the lead-up to a police raid on his property.

Marlborough police became aware that Amieki Manu was dealing drugs in July, and gained access to the 7979 text messages he sent and received in the previous seven months.

The 36-year-old had been offering to sell methamphetamine and cannabis to several people, often using code names, and sometimes discussing price and weight.

Over seven months, Manu supplied or offered to supply a total 7.55 grams of methamphetamine and 137g of cannabis to several people. On May 15, he offered to sell a kilogram of cannabis to an associate for $1000.

Police searched Manu’s home on August 2 and found in the garage two bowls and a pot, containing cannabis plant material and an oily substance that weighed about 4.980kg in total.

Manu told police he was producing cannabis butter and cannabis oil.

Police also found 10 snap-lock bags each containing 1.5g of cannabis head.

DENISE PIPER/STUFF Northland District Health Board meth clinician Cordelia Waetford explains how methamphetamine is addictive and how treatment helps. (Video first published in January 2020).

Police sought the destruction of the drugs and paraphernalia.

Manu was charged with selling or offering to supply methamphetamine, selling or offering to supply cannabis, producing cannabis oil, and possessing cannabis for supply.

He admitted the charges at the Blenheim District Court on Monday by audiovisual link.

His lawyer Marcus Zintl said he would seek a cultural report so Manu’s background could be taken into account at sentencing. He thought an electronically-monitored sentence was appropriate, he said.

Manu was remanded on bail to November 23 for sentencing.

He was bailed to a Christchurch address, with a curfew from 9pm to 6am, and conditions that banned him from possessing or consuming non-prescribed drugs, and to surrender his cellphone to police for searching if requested.

Judge Jo Rielly also ordered a pre-sentencing report and an alcohol and drug report.