We thought slavery was consigned to the past but it is worse than ever

A student from India paid just $6 an hour to staff an Auckland liquor shop. A horticulture worker from Vanuatu housed in a freezing, crowded motel who became so sick he coughed blood. A teenager from Northland sold by her “boyfriend” to older men for sex.

The term “slavery” renders images of workers in shackles and bosses with whips – crimes consigned to history. But data shows more people are enslaved now than even five years ago, including within New Zealand and the Pacific.

An estimated 50 million people are now living in modern slavery – up 10 million since 2016 – according to the 2021 Global Estimates of Modern Slavery, released by the International Labour Organisation, Walk Free and the International Organisation for Migration on Monday.

“It is shocking that the situation of modern slavery is not improving. Nothing can justify the persistence of this fundamental abuse of human rights,” said ILO director-general Guy Ryder.

READ MORE:

* 'I just want to feel safe': Modern slavery in New Zealand

* 'Safety net for migrants': New foundation wants to help end exploitation of migrant workers

* Modern day slavery and human trafficking in New Zealand



Modern slavery is defined as severe exploitation that a person cannot leave due to threats, violence or deception. It includes forced labour, sexual exploitation, debt bondage, forced marriage, slavery and human trafficking.

The numbers comprise 28 million people in forced labour; and 22 million trapped in forced marriages. Asia and the Pacific is host to a good chunk of those in modern slavery (15.1 million).

Compounding crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, armed conflicts and climate change all heightened the risk of slavery, the index said, due to disrupting employment and increasing extreme poverty and unsafe migration.

“As is usually the case, it is those who are already in situations of greatest vulnerability – including the poor and socially excluded, workers in the informal economy, irregular or otherwise unprotected migrant workers, and people subject to discrimination – who are most affected,” the index said.

123rf Forced marriage, sexual exploitation and trafficking are all part of modern slavery.

Women and children remained disproportionately vulnerable; as did migrant workers, who were three times more likely to be in forced labour than non-migrant adult workers.

“When migrant workers are not protected by law or are unable to exercise their rights, migration is irregular or poorly governed, or where recruitment practices are unfair or unethical, migration can lead to situations of vulnerability to forced labour,” it said.

Specific New Zealand data on slavery is expected to be released later this year. But global pressure – plus a rash of recent high-profile cases, including the recent accusations of debt-bondage amid migrant horticulture workers – have prompted work on stronger anti-slavery laws here.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Employment Relations Minister Michael Wood has proposed new legislation to combat slavery.

The proposals include requiring all organisations to take action if they become aware of modern slavery or worker exploitation, and for most businesses to disclose steps they are taking to stop it.

Larger organisations – those with revenue over $50m – would also be required to undertake due diligence throughout their supply chains.

Many other nations, including Australia, the UK and the EU, already have laws in place.

But Grace Forrest, founding director of the anti-slavery organisation Walk Free, said that if accepted, New Zealand’s laws would be some of the strongest in the world.

“These laws go beyond government to business accountability. Because unfortunately, without transparency we can’t assume businesses are doing the right thing,” Forrest said.

“In 2022, there is no excuse for modern slavery – either domestically or internationally – but particularly in New Zealand that has a global reputation for fairness and equality.”

Supplied Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo supports strengthening legislation.

While some business advocates have stated the laws will be too onerous, the proposal was supported by unions and human rights advocates, such as New Zealand’s ​​Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo​.

Sumeo recently travelled to Blenheim incognito to investigate migrant horticulture workers’ living and employment conditions, finding substandard accommodation conditions and examples of employers controlling workers by keeping them in debt – so they were unable to quit their jobs and go home.

The workers were here under the Recognised Seasonal Employers (RSE) scheme, which allows for 16,000 workers to come from the islands to New Zealand each year to work for the $10 billion horticulture industry.

Sumeo said the workers’ treatment amounted to human rights violations.

Employment Relations Minister Michael Wood said it was intended new anti-slavery legislation would go before Parliament next year.