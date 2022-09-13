Serial sexual predator jailed for indecent assault of woman during a massage

“Professional” masseur and convicted rapist Tangapiri Teikamata at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday during his sentencing for indecent assault.

A “seriously concerning sexual predator” who indecently assaulted a young woman during a massage has been jailed for two years and one month.

Tangapiri Teikamata, also known as Tangapiri Tito, 56, was charged in 2018 with indecent assault in relation to an incident three years earlier.

Almost all details of the offending have been suppressed, but it can be reported that the assault took place during a massage.

On Tuesday, Teikamata – a convicted rapist who also previously indecently assaulted other women during massages, the offending dating back almost 25 years – was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court by Judge David Ruth.

Teikamata, who earlier filed a document claiming he was no longer called Tangapiri Teikamata and that he was an “independent or sovereign person”, did not appear in court on Tuesday morning, prompting the judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

“I don’t think it’s a real surprise to anyone he’s not here,” the judge said.

Teikamata, who has had 11 lawyers represent him, was arrested and was sentenced in the afternoon.

Crown prosecutor Courtney Martyn read a statement from the victim to the court, in which she said Teikamata’s actions had affected her greatly over the years, both emotionally and mentally.

She struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.

Before the indecent assault she was a “well-functioning individual”. Afterwards she became “severely depressed” and began experiencing panic attacks and had only now reached a place where she was no longer scared of such unexpected panic attacks.

Stuff Tangapiri Teikamata (also known as Tangapiri Tito) has previous convictions for indecently assaulting three women during massages since 1998.

She still struggled with close relationships and had trust issues with men, she said.

“I used to see the good in people … Now I feel like I can’t trust my own instincts.

“The only emotions I feel strongly any more are sad and depressing ones where I cry and wish I could disappear.”

The whole process had made her feel like a “punching bag”.

“Every time he plays cat and mouse with this court case, the more mental and emotional damage,” she said.

“What he’s done has imprinted on me and shows up everywhere in my life … I wish for this to be finally over, so I can be released.”

She said what had happened to her at the hands of Teikamata was “unjust, unforgivable and totally unfair”.

“I deserve better … What he did should never have happened.”

In her submission, Martyn said Teikamata had embarked on a “relentless pursuit” to escape criminal responsibility, and she argued that any credit for a guilty plea should be minimal.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Tangapiri Teikamata was jailed for two years and one month on Tuesday.

Counsel assisting the court Elizabeth Bulger said she had made a number of attempts to connect with Teikamata and offer assistance. However, every offer had been “rebuffed”.

She advised him on several occasions that adopting the argument he was not the defendant was “unlikely to be successful”.

The judge told Teikamata that his belief that he was not subject to the jurisdiction of the state, including legislation enacted by Parliament or decisions made by the courts, had “no merit at all”.

Teikamata claimed none of his lawyers had ever asked for his side of the story and said there had never been a “proven case”.

Teikamata initially denied the latest allegation, then pleaded guilty in March last year. However, following that plea he said he wanted to change it.

In May, Judge Ruth held a hearing for Teikamata to apply to vacate his guilty plea.

At that hearing, Judge Ruth said there was no basis on which the court could or should remove the guilty plea.

On Tuesday, Teikamata said what was happening to him was “criminal”.

In sentencing Teikamata, Judge Ruth said he regarded him as a “seriously concerning sexual predator”.

He gave him a one-month discount for a guilty plea and jailed him for two years and one month.

Teikamata was convicted in 2008 for raping and assaulting a woman, and he has four previous convictions for indecently assaulting two women during “sports massages” dating back to 1998.

He was also jailed in 2017 for a year for indecently assaulting an 18-year-old woman, also in 2015.

According to the summary of facts for that crime, Teikamata offered the victim a massage, claiming to be a “professional masseuse”, and indecently assaulted her.

After she confronted him Teikamata said he was sorry, and the woman replied: “Don’t talk to me. You make me feel uncomfortable; you make me feel disgusted.”