Family mourns loss of 'beautiful girl' found in burnt-out car in Havelock North

Ariki Rigby, of Napier, was found in a torched, abandoned car in a Havelock North carpark.

Family members have expressed thanks for the “love and concern” over the disappearance of Ariki Rigby, whose death in Hawke’s Bay is being treated as a homicide.

The 18-year-old’s body was found about 10am on September 5 in an abandoned car near River Rd, a no-exit rural road on the outskirts of Havelock North.

Rigby was reported missing last Thursday and police said they had been working with her family since.

Several family members shared a statement on social media thanking supporters.

“However, it is with our deepest regret that we inform you all that our beautiful girl has been identified as the wahine in that burnt-out car in Havelock North,” it read.

NZ Police/Supplied Ariki Rigby, of Napier, has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Havelock North.

“Respectfully we ask for space and patience while we grieve. Nā mātou te Whānau o Ariki.”

They asked anyone with information about her death to contact the Hastings police station in relation to what is being called “Operation Sphynx”.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Floral tributes left at the Havelock North site where Ariki Rigby's body was found last Monday.

Because of the condition of the vehicle and debris from the fire, police “did not immediately identify that human remains were in the cabin of the car”. Instead, the body was dismissed as being that of a sheep.

It was only when police were again called to the scene two days later by a Hastings dog walker that a “subsequent inspection” revealed “suspected human remains”.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff The car park off River Rd, near Havelock North. (File photo)

The burnt-out vehicle was a mid-90s dark grey Toyota Corona, believed to have been taken to the car park sometime between 10pm on September 2 and 7am on September 3.

Police said in a statement they were following “a number of lines of inquiry” but continued to appeal for information from the public.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and wider whānau,” the statement said. “Police and Victim Support will be offering them support at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220905/1265. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.