Kick to man's head 'unjustified', police watchdog finds

Footage posted online shows a police officer kicking a man in the head while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground during an arrest in Christchurch. (First published May 2021)

A Christchurch police officer “was not justified in kicking a man’s head while arresting him”, the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has found.

The man was unresponsive for approximately 30 seconds after being kicked by the officer’s booted heel on March 2 2021.

The officer “deliberately underplayed the situation” to “cover his actions” when asked by a colleague if the man had lost consciousness. The officer remains a member of the New Zealand police.

The incident was recorded by a private security camera and the footage was uploaded onto social media. It prompted claims of “police brutality”.

READ MORE:

* Police officer who struck youth in the head four times 'justified'

* Police used 'excessive' force during arrest of man for spraying wall, IPCA finds

* Police 'justified' in punching man in the head while in custody, IPCA rules



Police were called to the man’s house in Madras St at 2.20pm after neighbours reported he was “intoxicated, yelling abuse, gesturing rudely and throwing items from his balcony”.

Officers initially warned him but returned to the house a short time later to arrest him for disorderly behaviour.

The man came out of his house and was handcuffed with his hands behind his back. However, he became agitated and kicked the glass pane of the door with his bare foot.

The man then lunged at one officer and was taken to the ground. He also kicked a second officer in the head and upper leg while lying on his back.

The first officer warned the man not to kick him and tried to control the man’s knee with his hand, but the man kicked the officer’s head.

SUPPLIED A video showing a Christchurch police officer kicking a man in the head while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground was posted on social media in May 2021.

Immediately, the officer kicked the handcuffed man’s head with his booted heel. The man’s head hit the driveway, and he was unresponsive for about 30 seconds.

The officers called an ambulance, then took the man into custody.

A report by the IPCA, released on Tuesday, stated the man “had blood on his forehead, which was a visible head injury”, but he was not seen by a doctor until 11.20pm.

The doctor concluded the man “sustained a superficial graze, and no serious injuries were noted”.

The IPCA investigated the events leading up to the head kick and found “some of the language used towards the man was antagonistic”.

SUPPLIED The kick was not justified, says the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

“Having viewed CCTV footage of the incident, we did not accept the officer’s assertion that he kicked the man’s head to defend either himself or his colleague,” the IPCA report said.

“Nor was the kick justified to overcome the man’s resistance to being arrested.”

The IPCA was also concerned that neither office informed the sergeant at the custody suit that the man had been kicked in the head and had lost consciousness.

IPCA chairperson Judge Colin Doherty said the footage was circulated on social media at the time and drew a “negative public response”.

“It is not hard to see why,” he said.

“The footage indicates the officer had no need to kick the man, and he could have stepped back and re-evaluated how to handle him.”

Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police accepted the findings, but noted it was “a highly charged scenario where two officers were assaulted”.

“Police carried out a thorough investigation into this matter.

“There are always learnings from incidents such as these, and we always take the opportunity to look at what we could have done differently or better.”