Fisherman forfeits boat after entering guilty pleas

A lawyer for Cando Fishing and its director Campbell McManaway pleaded guilty to fisheries charges in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A fishing company and its director will forfeit a fishing boat after entering guilty pleas in court on Tuesday.

A lawyer acting for Cando Fishing Ltd. and its director Campbell McManaway entered guilty pleas to Fisheries Act and Fisheries Regulations charges in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

The company admitted 11 charges related to exceedingly long set nets, selling fish contrary to law, and record keeping. McManaway pleaded guilty to five charges related to failing to provide reports and omitting information from reports.

Defence lawyer Kim Proctor-Western said the forfeiture of the boat was appropriate, but an application for a ban under the Fisheries Act not to apply would be made ahead of sentencing.

The sentencing is scheduled for November 24. McManaway was not in court on Tuesday.

The summary of facts says on February 3, 2020, McManaway skippered his vessel San Nicholas out of Bluff to fish with set nets.

Forty-five metre nets were set at Preservation Inlet, southern Fiordland. The total length of the nets was 1440m and the limit in the area was 1000m, the summary says.

Supplied Fishing vessel San Nicholas will be forfeited upon its owner admitting fisheries offences. (Ministry for Primary Industries)

When interviewed, McManaway said he was unaware of the set net length restriction in the fiord entrances, “adding he had likely set more than 2500m at any one time over the previous 10 years,” it says in the summary.

McManaway recorded the length of the set nets as 60m, rather than 1440m.

McManaway recorded the catch as butterfish and blue moki only, but the Fisheries Observer onboard also recorded rig, blue cod, rock lobster, tarakihi, trumpeter, seven-gilled shark, banded wrasse, copper moki and Antarctic rock cod.

On February 5, 2020, McManaway again set 1440m of nets in an area which is limited to 1000m. He again recorded the length of the nets as 60m, and again the Fisheries Observer recorded more species caught than McManaway recorded.

McManaway and the company were convicted for their record keeping in relation to holding pots containing paua, and then not accurately recording dead paua that was dumped.

It says in the summary that fiord entrances are nutrient rich, making bulk harvest methods a risk for overfishing.

As well as the San Nicholas, McManaway and Cando Fishing forfeits 32, 45m set nets upon the convictions recorded on Tuesday.

Cando Fishing and McManaway have been prosecuted before.

In 2013 the company was fined $88,000 after being found guilty on 17 charges relating to the disposal of wastewater from its kina processing plant in Bluff.

In 2016 McManaway and the company were convicted for charges related to rock lobster, paua and record keeping.

The courts did rule in McManaway and Cando Fishing’s favour earlier this year after a judge-alone trial in November. Charges related to processing kina at sea in Fiordland in June 2018 were dismissed.