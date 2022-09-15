Father faces deportation after assaults on wife and children

Joseva Nawaqavonovono has been convicted of assaulting his wife and children. (File photo)

A Blenheim man who assaulted his wife and children could be deported after sentencing.

Joseva Vunisa Nawaqavonovono​, 31, had asked two of his children, aged under 13, to complete their chores on a Friday afternoon in March 2021, but they refused, a police summary of facts said.

He then hit them both across their palms with an extension cord, and hit the back of his son’s hand, before attempting to hit the back of his daughter’s hand but she withdrew it, causing him to hit her forearm instead. The girl later had a bruised forearm, the summary said.

A few months later on a trip to the West Coast, Nawaqavonovono and his wife were having drinks at a friend’s house when they argued and he punched her in the face. She feared for her safety and locked herself in a room, the summary said.

When spoken to by police, Nawaqavonovono said he punched his wife because she was arguing with their friends and he told her to stop. The woman had a black eye from the assault.

He hit the children because he was stressed from work and they had not done their chores, he said.

The couple separated, the woman moved in with family, and a temporary protection order was filed in October. However the next day he visited her, verbally abusing her and her family, the summary said.

ACC/Supplied Jerry Seuseu and Ben Henry experienced violence as kids, and want to help make things different for future generations.

The woman called police, and Nawaqavonovono was heard over the phone threatening to kill her. He continued to abuse her until police arrived.

In November he visited her again and they argued about the protection order, before he took a kitchen knife from the drawer and raised it above his head towards her in a slashing motion, threatening to kill her.

Their son intervened and pleaded with Nawaqavonovono to stop, so he turned to his son and threatened to kill him too, the summary said.

A few days later, the woman went to the Blenheim police station and made a statement about the incident.

Two hours later, he went to her house and became aggressive about her going to police. She fled out of a window, but he caught her and took her cellphone, smashing it on a rock.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Joseva Nawaqavonovono admitted nine charges at the Blenheim District Court.

When spoken to by police he denied threatening with a knife and claimed the broken cellphone belonged to him.

Nawaqavonovono pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a child with a weapon, assault on a family member, speaking threateningly, two counts of behaving threateningly, two counts of breaching a protection order, and wilful damage. He appeared for sentencing at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

His lawyer Josh Smith said his client faced possible deportation back to Fiji after sentencing.

He had recently reconciled with his wife and Smith recommended an electronically-monitored sentence to be served at the family home. He had spent five months on electronically-monitored bail which could be taken into account at sentencing, Smith said.

Judge Jo Rielly said she had concerns about Nawaqavonovono serving a sentence in the same house as the people he had offended against.

“I think that would be very unwise, to force him to be on a curfew in the same house as his wife and children ... because he would have no ability to leave if there are difficulties between them.”

She noted a restorative justice meeting for the family had been “very successful” and they supported his return home. Nawaqavonovono had also engaged with programmes such as family violence prevention and was prepared to continue rehabilitation.

“It’s clear you were using alcohol to cope with the feelings of upset. Both you and your wife have said your use of alcohol was why you behaved the way you did, threatening and violent, because it was otherwise out of character,” Judge Rielly said.

She also noted evidence that Nawaqavonovono had since abstained from alcohol.

Judge Rielly sentenced him to 12 months’ intensive supervision, with conditions that he undergo anger management counselling and any other programmes as directed by probation.

Where to get help for domestic violence: