Cabin fever because of having Covid-19 blamed for drink-driver causing head-on collision

An Invercargill man was disqualified from driving and order to pay more than $21,000 in reparations, when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

Cabin fever after being at home with Covid-19 led a man to drink-drive and cause a head-on collision, his lawyer says.

Logan James Dynes, 29, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to driving with excess blood alcohol [134mg] and careless driving, at Invercargill on August 3, 2022.

Judge Kevin Phillips said a $21,235.04 reparation order to the victim was penalty enough. The judge did not further fine Dynes, though he was disqualified from driving for nine months.

Defence lawyer Bill Dawkins said “what happened here was he had Covid. He had been home and he started to have cabin fever and went for a drive to the beach”.

Dynes’ family had provided money so the victim could receive a lump sum, Dawkins said.

“He’s come here to be held accountable,” Dawkins said, and this incident was Dynes’ first time in court.

The summary of facts says Dynes had driven to Invercargill’s Oreti Beach.

About 5.15pm as he drove east on Dunns Rd, Dynes crossed the centre line and collided with another car.

The Gods were on Dynes’ side because the other driver was not killed, the judge said.

The judge said he did not know if Dynes passed out or fell asleep before the crash.

However, the judge commended the steps Dynes had taken since the crash, like liquidating assets

The reparation amount was payable immediately, he said.