Online child groomer who offered mother $4000 to video herself sexually violating baby jailed

Ryan Francis Turner, 38, was sentenced to three years and seven months imprisonment for a raft of child grooming crimes. He called the media "barbaric" for taking his photo in court, saying: “It’s not like I’m a murderer or anything.”

A man who offered a mother $4000 to video herself sexually violating her own baby has been jailed.

Ryan Francis Turner, 38, appeared for sentencing on charges of unlawful sexual connection, inappropriate communication with a young person, three of making an objectionable publication, one of blackmail, and three charges of possessing an objectionable publication at the Christchurch District Court in October.

Turner expressed that he did not agree with having his photo taken in court, calling media members “barbaric” for doing so, saying: “It’s not like I’m a murderer or anything.”

He was sentenced to three years and seven months’ imprisonment by Judge Tom Gilbert and can now be named after his interim name suppression lapsed on Thursday.

While masquerading under an alias, Turner contacted at least 84 children on websites and social media, asking them to engage in sexual acts and send him photos or videos of it, the summary of facts said.

He would message the children something along the lines of “Hi, can I ask you something please?” and if they responded there was a conversation with him usually offering money in exchange for nude images and engaging in sexualised conversations.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Ryan Francis Turner admitted embarking on an online sexual crime spree where he used aliases to groom young children at the Christchurch District Court. (File photo).

He recorded chats and video calls with children for his own “sexual gratification” and when met by resistance, would blackmail them into giving him what he wanted.

Turner was found out when the mother he offered $4000 to wasn’t paid and went to police.

He used a fake teenage boy identity under the name “Matt Heath”, the summary of facts said.

He offered the mother $4000 to touch her 4-month-old baby inappropriately, video it and send it to him for his own sexual gratification.

The mother did so and sent him the video. He did not pay her.

Amongst his other victims were two 11-year-olds – a boy and a girl unknown to each other.

While posing as a 16-year-old girl, Turner contacted young boys, offering them money and asking them for penis pictures in return. At times, he would send photos of other people and purport them to be of him.

One of the boy’s mothers became aware and notified police.

A detective took over the boy’s social media account and continued to monitor Turner through online conversations.

Turner demanded nude pictures of the children despite knowing their age, the summary said.

Five nude images of pre-teen boys were located on his phone when police searched his home.

Turner also saved seven Omegle website video chats of other naked pre-teen boys on his devices.

He admitted to his offending when interviewed by police, referring to “good Ryan” and “bad Ryan.”

His lawyer Todd Nicholls said he’d shown genuine remorse for his offending.

“He does not neglect the impact he’s had on his victims.

“He expresses deep regret to the mother and daughter for what happened.”

The end of Turner’s marriage was a trigger for this spate of crimes, Nicholls said.

Turner’s mother and another supporter were in court.

His mother pleaded with the judge to not allow photos to be taken of her son, calling it a “witch hunt”.

The pair approached reporters after the sentencing to further express their distaste at media attending.

Judge Gilbert allowed the application for media to take photos.

In his sentencing remarks, the judge said it was “clear that your misuse of the internet has been very extensive over the years.”

The 4-month-old victim was “extraordinarily vulnerable and effectively helpless,” he said.

“Whilst the four-month-old child will not remember this offending, the effect of being separated from (their) mum will obviously be with (them) and the impact of that will be, one imagines, monumental.”