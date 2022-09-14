Martial arts expert guilty of assaults following Covid-19 spat

Stephen Elliot leaves Napier Court where he is on trial for assaulting a couple in a Salvation Army store.

A jury has taken less than two hours to find a martial arts expert guilty of assaulting a man and his wife following a disagreement over Covid-19.

Stephen Raniera Rangi Elliot, 45, has been on trial in the Napier District Court facing charges of assault with intent to injure and male assaults female since Monday. The jury delivered its verdict just before 1.30pm on Wednesday after deliberating for just under two hours

Elliot was in the Salvation Army Family Store in Taradale, Napier, on January 26 last year, speaking loudly as he told one of the shop assistants that he didn’t think Covid-19 was any worse than the common cold and that he didn’t think masks were necessary.

A man in the store took exception to what Elliot was saying. He approached Elliot and told him he was “talking shit”.

READ MORE:

* Father figure sexually abused brothers in 'callous, utterly selfish way'

* Remorse by man who sexually offended against children came '30 years too late', says judge

* Chief executive pleads guilty to child abuse charges, including rape of young girl



The victim told the court he had been upset by what Elliot was saying because his mother-in-law was in hospital dying of Covid.

Supplied An argument over Covid-19 in a secondhand store led to a violent assault on a man and his wife. The person charged, Stephen Elliot, posted a video on social media describing his version of events and an extended version has been played at his trial.

When Elliot became angry and began pushing the man, the man’s wife stepped in and tried to explain why her husband was upset. At that point Elliot pushed the wife away. That prompted the man to punch Elliot in the face.

Elliot knocked the man to the ground. Witnesses, including the shop assistant and the man’s wife said Elliot then punched the man six times in the head. When the man’s wife tried to intervene again, Elliot pushed her away harder, throwing her into a counter.

On Tuesday the jury watched a police interview in which Elliot told Constable Adam Lang he had acted in self-defence and “it blows my mind that I’m sitting here right now when I believe actually the other guy should be sitting here”.

Elliot said he defended himself against the man and his wife, who both attacked him and their son was about to attack him too but relented after Elliot warned him not to.

He believed he used reasonable force after the man “got me a good one”.

SUPPLIED Stephen Elliot shortly after the incident at the Salvation Army store. (File photo)

“You’ve got to take into consideration they were very hostile. There was three of them, and I was basically by myself. It was a very intimidating and threatening situation. I believe what I did was appropriate in the situation,” Elliot said.

“I’ve been a martial artist since I was 10 years old ... It was actually my training that kicked in.”

He denied hitting the man when he was on the ground.

In his closing submission Crown lawyer James Bridgman acknowledged that the man had thrown the first punch at Elliot, but the question for the jury was whether Elliot’s actions after that could be considered reasonable.

Bridgman replayed a recording of a social media video Elliot made immediately after the incident.

David White Elliot’s jury trial was before Judge Russell Collins in the Napier District Court. (File photo)

“That was not a man who felt threatened ... or who felt afraid of anyone”.

He said Elliot was 140kg and a martial artist. The other man was 80kg and 60 years old, and had not wanted a fight.

“Elliot believed that if the other guy threw the first punch he could do whatever he wanted. He could knock him to the ground and punch him in the head,” Bridgman said.

He said Elliot’s use of force was “wholly disproportionate”.

Elliot’s lawyer, Leo Lafferty, closed by saying Elliot was a frequent visitor to the charity store and had been there peacefully and lawfully and “acting in a well-mannered way”.

He had been having a “private, cordial conversation” with the shop assistant when he was confronted by the man.

“In Aotearoa New Zealand we have freedom of expression, freedom of thought. That’s what Mr Elliot was doing, in a peaceful, lawful manner,” Lafferty said.

He said Elliot had reacted to the man in self-defence and in a “safe and appropriate manner”.

Judge Russell Collins summed up the case on Wednesday morning. The jury retired to consider its verdict at 11.37am.

Collins told Elliot the offending was very serious, and a jail sentence was likely.

Elliot was remanded in custody and would be sentenced in November.

Constable Adam Lang, the officer in charge, said he was pleased with the result.

“These verdicts send a clear message that while everyone has a right to defend themselves or others using reasonable force, it is not an open licence to retaliate with undue violence.”