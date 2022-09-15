Two more men charged with murder over shooting of Tauranga man David Kuka in 2018

There are now four people charged in relation to the fatal shooting of David Kuka in Tauranga in 2018 (file photo).

Two more people have been arrested over the death of David Kuka, who was shot in Tauranga in 2018.

A 45-year-old Te Puke man and a 54-year-old Rotorua man were arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday.

They are due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Thursday, a police statement said.

Two other men, a 34-year-old and a 36-year-old, are already in custody and before the courts.

Kuka was fatally shot at an address in Wilrose Place, Tauranga on February 11, 2018.

The police have previously said the strongest theory they have for Kuka’s death traces back to an idea of a mistaken identity, linked to the same Gate Pā address where he was killed – the site of another killing just over a month before on January 3.