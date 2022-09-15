Man admits role in gang figure's murder after jury couldn't reach verdict

A month after a jury could not reach a verdict on whether Hemi Cahill was involved in the murder of Napier man Peter Lui, Cahill has put his hand up to say he is guilty.

Lui, a senior Outlaws gang figure, died after being assaulted and robbed of his patch by two rival gang members outside the Outlaws gang pad in Mersey St on March 29 last year.

Last month a jury found Cahill, 30, guilty of assault with a vehicle in relation to the death of Lui but could not reach a verdict on a charge of being party to murder.

Cahill drove a car at speed at Lui’s motorbike, knocking him to the ground.

As Lui lay there, Cahill reversed the car a short distance and drove into him.

Then Cahill and his accomplice Belmont Te Aonui-Tawhai walked to Lui and began beating and kicking him. Witnesses described a flurry of fists and legs raining down on Lui.

John Cowpland/Stuff The motorbike of Peter Lui on Mersey St, after he was killed by two Mongrel Mob members.

Te Aonui-Tawhai stabbed Lui 13 times to his face and limbs.

At one point one of the assailants – it’s not clear which one – lifted Lui’s motorbike and threw it down on him as he lay motionless on the footpath.

On Thursday Cahill appeared before Justice Helen McQueen in the High Court at Napier and pleaded guilty to murder.

Last month Te Aonui-Tawhai, 22, was sentenced to life imprisonment for Lui’s murder.

NZ Police The red Holden Calais driven by Cahill in the killing of Peter Lui. (File photo)

In sentencing Te Aonui-Tawhai, Justice Palmer described how Lui’s wife was “haunted by the way his life was viciously taken” and how she had been robbed of the “best thing that had happened to her”, as well as her future happiness.

“The family will always keep him close in their hearts and their memories of him,” she said.

Justice Palmer described it as a “callous”, “premeditated” attack on a rival gang member, using a weapon (a knife) multiple times in the act of an aggravated robbery, the taking of Lui’s patch.

STUFF Outlaws Motorcycle Club arrive at long time member Peter Lui's funeral.

Te Aonui-Tawhai was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 13 years. He was also sentenced to seven years’ concurrent imprisonment on the aggravated robbery charge and 18 months for assault with a weapon.

Cahill was convicted and will be sentenced in November.

His lawyer, Eric Forster, said Cahill wished to meet Lui’s family in a restorative justice process.