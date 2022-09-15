Man who bludgeoned 'selfless' carer to death with hockey stick sentenced to life imprisonment

Val Heaney was a loving and caring supporter of others, her friends and family say.

A man who bludgeoned his landlord to death with a hockey stick before going to bed and heading to work the following morning has been jailed for life, with a minimum non-parole period of 13 years.

Elliot Ajay Prakash, 43, appeared for sentencing in the High Court at Christchurch on Thursday before Justice Cameron Mander after earlier pleading guilty to murdering Val Heaney on April 3.

Heaney’s body was found inside her home in Bromley, Christchurch, a day after she was killed.

On Thursday, her family and friends read victim impact statements in court about ‘Auntie Val’, who was remembered as a selfless woman who devoted her life to caring for others.

“Auntie Val, I write these thoughts and emotions for you, our friends and our family, and the ones you cared for,” Heaney’s nephew said.

“She was a caring and beautiful woman who put others first and made sacrifices all through her life.

“She was a vulnerable woman, which took a new meaning when you (Prakash) attacked her from behind when she sat at her kitchen table.

“She fought you, what a brave lady. You continued until there was no hope.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Elliot Ajay Prakash was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Val Heaney when he appeared in the High Court in Christchurch.

Read on her behalf, Heaney’s 89-year-old mother told the court her daughter’s death had “broken” her and caused a significant decline in her health.

“You chose to take my daughter’s life. Val welcomed you into your home. I find each day getting harder and harder, each day passing by without her.”

A statement from Heaney’s sisters detailed how their lives had been turned upside down, as they described Prakash’s actions as “inconceivable” and “horrendous”.

“The shocking disbelief when our Mum told us will never leave us until the day we die.

“To see (our Mum) cry and the anger she feels is heartbreaking to watch.”

Crown prosecutor Penny Brown submitted that the “callous and cruel” actions of Prakash in Heaney’s death meant no further discounts for remorse were appropriate, other than for his guilty plea.

Prakash’s lawyer Kerry Cook said no apology could reduce the suffering his client had caused, but an apology was offered nonetheless.

He submitted that Prakash had shown remorse and should be given credit for this.

In sentencing Prakash, Justice Mander allowed a year discount for his guilty plea and a further six months for remorse expressed.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Justice Cameron Mander sentenced Prakash to life imprisonment in the Christchurch High Court on Thursday.

He sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum period of 13 years before he can go before a parole board.

“No sentence can reduce such a loss. The devastating effect on Val’s family, particularly her mother, is outlined by how her health has declined as a result of your actions.”

According to the summary of facts, Prakash, who was boarding at Heaney’s home, had been in sexual relationship with the 64-year-old, however they slept in separate bedrooms.

The pair were at home watching rugby on television about 3.30pm on April 3.

There was a heated argument between them which Heaney recorded on her cellphone.

Heaney then wrote out a letter outlining Prakash had one week’s notice to move out due to ongoing abuse and threats towards her. She signed the letter, took a photo of it on her cellphone at 4.28pm and handed him his own copy.

Prakash crumpled it up and threw it away in his room.

Heaney sat at the dining table as she wrote another letter outlining some of the threats he had made towards her, including one where he said: “I’ll see you end up in the ground with your daughter.”

Heaney’s daughter died in late 2021.

About 5pm, while Heaney was sitting at the dining table with her back to the kitchen door, Prakash attacked her with a hockey stick.

Heaney attempted to leave the house. She moved through the kitchen to the front door, opening the door before being forced back into the hallway where she succumbed to the attack.

It was not possible to determine the exact number of blows she suffered, but she received at least eight strikes to her head with the hockey stick.

Heaney’s skull was fractured in many places, and she sustained large lacerations of up to 9.6cm long to her scalp. Prakash also inflicted lacerations to her hands and numerous contusions or bruises to her hands and arms, including four fractures.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Elliot Ajay Prakash murdered his landlord, Val Heaney, in her home on April 3, 2022.

Prakash left for work the following morning about 6am and returned about 5pm. He called police and claimed he had arrived home to find blood on the door, but had not gone inside.

Police officers found Heaney dead inside the house.

Stuff approached him for comment in the days after the discovery of Heaney’s body, and he described her as a “very good, caring, loving person”.

He confirmed he had been living with her at the time, but declined to comment further.

“At the moment, we’re in the cloud as to what’s going on, so I’d rather not say anything, we are not sure what’s going on so I’m not gonna talk, sorry,” he said.

Prakash has a previous conviction from 2009 for assaulting a woman and a charge of threatening to kill for which he received a sentence of supervision.