Seven years jail for gang member who fatally stabbed RSE worker

Peter Uelese, left, and George Junior Pikaahu, right appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Blenheim on Thursday.

A gang member left an “immeasurable hole” in the lives of the family of a seasonal worker fatally stabbed in a Blenheim street, a judge says.

Auckland man George Junior Pikaahu, 34, was sentenced to seven years in jail at the High Court in Blenheim on Thursday.

Pikaahu plunged a 24-centimetre knife into the abdomen of Tongan seasonal worker Hiko Lynch, 23, who was trying to defend a wounded friend during a large brawl in central Blenheim in the early hours of June 20, 2021. The knife pierced Lynch’s heart and he died at the scene.

Justice Isac told Pikaahu that Lynch’s family visited his victim’s grave every Sunday.

”His passing is an immeasurable hole for his family that can never be repaired,” he said.

Supplied Hiko Lynch, 23, was fatally stabbed on Market St in central Blenheim, where he died in the early hours of June 20, 2021.

Members of Lynch’s family, including his fiancé, appeared in court on Thursday via audio-visual link. Lynch was a Tongan RSE worker, who had been working in Marlborough’s vineyards to earn money for his family back home at the time of his death.

Crown prosecutor Mark O’Donoghue referred to the family’s victim impact statements, which said Lynch was “the rock,” of his family, and that he and his fiancé were due to be married in December last year.

Pikaahu’s older brother Anglican bishop of Te Tai Tokerau Kito Pikaahu, addressed Lynch’s family and apologised to them on behalf of their family.

“We as a family owe a great debt, one that surpass even our understanding, of how we can begin to repay it. As a brother, I am responsible for him,” he said.

“I am ashamed, I am angry, and I am disappointed with the choices he made”.

Supplied Hiko Lynch’s family in Tonga wait for Hiko's body to arrive for a funeral.

The bishop said Pikaahu had been adopted by his parents, and said his younger brother had been “raised in a loving environment”.

“It never dawned on me or any of our family that the issue of belonging was a consideration for him. We simply assumed he was settled in his own identity within our family, and I fear my assumption may have been wrong,” he said.

Pikaahu had sought “another form of belonging,” in the gang, “choosing the gang as family – for which he seemed to have yearned to belong to, to find value, shared worth and mutual inclusion,” he said.

“Our hopes is that George will one day realise his mistakes – we will wait for that day to come and acknowledge that this is a journey he needs to take on his own.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff The brawl followed an altercation in the stairwell at Club Envy, several metres up the road from where Lynch died.

Before sentencing Pikaahu, Justice Isac said to him “before you joined the gang, began carrying a knife and killed Mr Lynch, you were a person of real ability and promise”.

“You also had ability and promise as a student. You finished high school and passed many of your subjects, history is your favourite, and you played rugby for the first XV,” Justice Isac said.

Pikaahu was originally charged with murder and was set to go to trial in August, but admitted an altered charge of manslaughter in July. He also admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Fellow Rebels MC gang member Peter Uelese, 38, of Lower Hutt, who also appeared for sentencing on Thursday, had admitted assault with intent to injure and disorderly behaviour.

The details of that night recorded by police were released publicly for the first time when Pikaahu pleaded guilty to manslaughter in July.

Supplied Lynch’s brother Tomasi Lynch, left, with Hiko Lynch, right, at home in Tonga, in 2015.

Pikaahu was secretary of the South Central Chapter of the Rebels MC gang, and had been at Club Envy during a visit to Blenheim with a large group of gang members, a police summary of facts said.

Unknown to Pikaahu at the time, two Rebels members on their way out of the club had knocked a Tongan seasonal worker unconscious in the stairwell.

When Lynch heard about this he approached a member of the Rebels group, leaving the area about 3am, and punched him to the back of the head from behind, the summary said.

Pikaahu ran to help the gang member, pulling a 24-centimetre knife from his waistband and wounding Lynch’s friend, who fell to the ground.

Lynch moved between his friend and Pikaahu, who then stabbed Lynch.

Lynch died at the scene, while his wounded friend underwent surgery and had considerable scarring as a result.

Uelese was sentenced to six months community detention, 100 hours community work, and 12 months supervision for the charge of assault with intent to injure.