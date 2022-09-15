Teens chased assault victim into department store to continue attack

Teenagers attacked another teen near Dunedin's bus hub, on Great King St. (File photo)

A teenage girl was punched, kicked and hit with a plastic sign after being chased into a Dunedin department store.

The incident began at the bus hub on Great King St when two girls had a verbal exchange with another girl on Wednesday afternoon, Sergeant Matthew Lee said.

The pair chased the girl into the nearby Farmers store, where they punched, kicked, and kneed her in the head, then hit in the head with a plastic sign.

The pair were arrested and had been referred to Youth Aid.

READ MORE:

* Another teenager attacked at Dunedin's bus hub

* Vigilante warning after Dunedin bus hub bust-ups

* School warns Dunedin students over bus hub after repeated youth assaults



The bus hub, which is opposite the Dunedin Central Police Station, attracted negative headlines last year, after a string of youth related assaults.

One video obtained by Stuff showing youths kicking a disabled man in the head.

Lee said police had stepped-up patrols in the area.

At the same time as the bus hub assault, police were called to Mosgiel after reports of another assault involving teenagers near Memorial Park.

The teenage victim was kneed in the face and stomach, then chased into a nearby supermarket and punched and kicked near the checkout area.

The teen attacker was detained by police, and had been referred to Youth Aid.