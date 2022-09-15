Wife jointly accused of murdering husband believed he was having affair with maid of honour, jury told

Alana Jane Bamber is charged with being party to the murder of her husband Tony Grant Waldron on September 18, 2019.

A man’s estranged wife accused him of having an affair with her maid of honour just days before he died, a jury has been told.

Tony Grant Waldron, a dairy farmer in Rakaia, Canterbury, was found dead in his bed on the morning of September 19, 2019 by a colleague after he failed to show up to an early morning cow milking.

Joshua Dylan Morris-Bamber, 28 and his cousin, Waldron’s estranged wife Alana Jane Bamber, 35, are on trial in the High Court at Christchurch charged with his murder. Thursday is the second day of the trial.

Alana Wilson was Bamber’s maid of honour at their wedding in November, 2013. On Thursday, Wilson told the court Bamber accused her of cheating with her husband just days before he was found dead.

READ MORE:

* Man used hammer, filleting knife to kill estranged wife's new lover, court hears

* Trial date for pair charged with Rakaia murder still not confirmed

* Murder trial postponed while replacement defence counsel is sought



Wilson said Waldron was “like a brother” to her, and the pair would often discuss common relationship or life troubles, but the relationship was never romantic, she said.

When Bamber discovered messages on her husband’s phone with Wilson, she confronted her former maid of honour, telling her to stay out of their lives and never speak to him again.

“The conversation we had was one we had a lot, about our kids. We said jokingly ‘we should run away with the kids so we can give them a better life.’ I loved him as a brother and that was it,” Wilson said.

“She messaged me saying ‘it’s funny how Tony is telling you I’m crying when he’s out buying me a new wedding ring.’ I said I didn’t want to get in the middle of it and that it wasn’t my drama.”

Waldron was found dead about a week later.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Joshua Dylan Morris-Bamber is accused of killing Tony Grant Waldron while he slept on September 18, 2019.

Bamber is accused of inciting, facilitating and orchestrating his murder by giving his address to her cousin Joshua Morris-Bamber, who is accused of carrying out the killing.

Belinda Jane Rosewarne gave evidence that a week or two before Waldron’s death, she was made uncomfortable by a “bizarre” interaction with Bamber at her home when she dropped off board games sold to her on Facebook Marketplace.

Bamber overshared, she said, expressing her desire to leave her husband, who she said was cheating.

Rosewarne said she’d never met Bamber prior, but said she “didn’t seem normal”.

A pre-school teacher told the court Bamber told hershe wanted Waldron out of the house, appearing “very angry”.

“She was very spaced out. Not normal. She was dramatic.”

Jayden Turpin-Greer, who lived near the Waldron farmhouse at the time, told the court Bamber flirted with him at a party in the days leading up to Waldron’s death, and confided in him about her marriage problems.

He described Bamber as “manipulative” and “dramatic” in nature.

Turpin-Greer was cautious, but friendly in his dealings with Bamber, he said.

On Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Shawn McManus highlighted how text messages between Bamber and Morris-Bamber would show a murder plan through the sending of Waldron’s address by his estranged wife.

“What’s Tony’s address? I need to let some anger out,” is an unrecovered message the Crown alleges Morris-Bamber sent to Bamber, before receiving the address from her in return.

Both Morris-Bamber and Alana Bamber deny any involvement in Waldron’s death.

Knowing what was going to happen, Bamber sent the address not once, but twice, after he accidentally deleted it the first time, the Crown says.

A deleted screenshot of the address, sent by Bamber, was recovered by police on Morris-Bamber’s phone.

When Morris-Bamber was confronted by police with the messages, he responded “it is what it is,” Crown prosecutor Shawn McManus told the jury.

Morris-Bamber being at Waldron’s address on the night he died is not disputed by his defence.

His lawyer Anne Stevens KC said he went there, but only sat in his car briefly, before driving home.

Waldron and Bamber’s marriage had deteriorated over time and came to an end days before his death, when emergency services were called to a family harm incident on September 14, 2019.

Bamber told police she was punched in the stomach by Waldron several times.

The Crown says the incident was “greatly exaggerated” although Waldron accepted he had pushed her away.

The Crown said this was one of a web of lies created by Bamber to portray to friends and family that her estranged husband was an abuser.

Waldron’s post-mortem showed he died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck and ear caused by at least three blows by a blunt object.

He received a fractured skull with three other smaller cracks, his ear was disintegrated, jaw broken and his neck was bruised.

The trial is continuing.