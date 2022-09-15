Man accused of supplying MDMA to 20-year-old who died from potential drug overdose named

Two people have been charged with possession for supply of MDMA after a 20-year-old man died after a potential overdose. Pictured is cathinone eutylone, thought to be MDMA, found by drug testing service Know Your Stuff. (File photo)

A man accused of supplying MDMA to a young man before he died from a potential drug overdose can be named.

Jared Wayne Croft, 33, is jointly charged with a woman, also 33, with supplying a 20-year-old man with MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

The 20-year-old, whose name is suppressed, died in the early hours of September 4.

Police earlier said indications were that his death may relate to a potential drug overdose. Inquiries are ongoing.

Police opposed name suppression at Croft’s first appearance, arguing the public should know the man’s name as he may have supplied MDMA to other people, and they should be aware of the case.

On Thursday a court staff member confirmed Croft’s suppression had lapsed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said on Thursday police were unable to comment while the matter was before the courts.

“However in general, if anyone has information which they think may be relevant to police, we would encourage them to come forward.”

The woman jointly charged with Croft appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday before Judge David Ruth.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police announce a real-time drug screening tool for officers to use while working on the frontline.

Through her lawyer, Elizabeth Bulger, the woman pleaded not guilty to jointly with Croft supplying a Class B controlled drug, namely ecstasy. The woman asked for interim name suppression to continue.

Crown prosecutor Aaron Harvey said the police position was there was a “residual concern” that drugs available to the public could cause significant adverse risk to people who took them. He said identification of both accused would reduce that risk.

Drugs seized by police were being tested, and police hoped to have a breakdown of what they were next week.

Judge Ruth continued the interim suppression order, to be argued next week. The woman was remanded on bail.

Croft faces two further charges including possession of ecstasy and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a police search.

The death happened the same weekend security guards in Queenstown had to help two people who had seizures after reportedly taking MDMA.

Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm earlier said fatalities from unadulterated MDMA were “exceptionally rare.”

She encouraged people to get their drugs checked – it was free, legal, and confidential.

In the first six months of the year, a third of the drugs tested by the foundation were somewhat or completely different to what people thought they were, she said.

More information on drug checking clinics and tips on how to stay safe was available at thelevel.org.nz.

In December, High Alert, which provides information on drugs, issued a warning after dimethylpentylone was misrepresented as MDMA and resulted in reports of negative experiences. The warning followed reports of meth being in MDMA tablets.

High Alert urged extreme caution and warned people not to take any unknown powders. Testing is recommended to help minimise the risk, it said.