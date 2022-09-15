Watch: Family 'hugely hurt' by tragic death of teen found in burnt-out car, urge anyone with information to come forward

Mike Ngahuka, the cousin of Napier teen Ariki Rigby who was found in a burnt-out car in Havelock North, speaks on behalf of the whānau.

The heartbroken whānau of the Napier teen whose body was found in an abandoned, burnt car, have described 18-year-old Ariki Rigby as “beautiful, energetic, bright-eyed [who] lived life full throttle”.

Her cousin Mike Ngahuka​ described her as a “beautiful young girl” who was both family-oriented and “a free spirit”.

“She lived life to the full,” he said, speaking to media on behalf of the whānau.

Ngahuka said the family had been "shocked" and "hugely hurt" by her tragic death which had been "ugly" and "evil".

Rigby Family/Stuff Ariki Rigby, 18, was found dead in a Havelock North car that had been set on fire.

Ngahuka acknowledged the huge outpouring of grief that had come from the Hawke's Bay community as well as other across Aotearoa. “This is a tragedy,” he said. “We want to see closure after this. Our main focus is to give our girl a beautiful, honourable send-off.”

He urged anyone with information to come forward. “I don't know how anyone involved with this could live with themselves.”

Her death was initially treated as “unexplained” after her body was found in an abandoned car near River Rd on September 3, on a no-exit rural road on the outskirts of Havelock North.

Rigby was reported missing to police last Thursday. Earlier this week, she was formally identified by police with a homicide investigation also launched.

1 NEWS Ariki Rigby’s body was found in a burnt-out car in Havelock North. Police have launched a homicide investigation.

Because of the condition of the vehicle and debris from the fire, police “did not immediately identify that human remains were in the cabin of the car”. Instead, the body was dismissed as being that of a sheep.

It was only when police were again called to the scene two days later on September5 by a Hastings dog walker that a “subsequent inspection” revealed “suspected human remains”.

Of the man who found Rigby, Ngahuka said the family “looked forward to embracing him” at the funeral on Friday, which will be held in Hastings at the Ascende Global Church at 11am. This will be followed by a private cremation.

"The whānau haven't had that one-on-one time ... but there's nothing but mountains of love from our family to him,” Ngahuka said.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Floral tributes left the Havelock North site where Ariki Rigby's body was found last Monday. (File photo)

Kevin Monrad​, the man who found Rigby, said he wished he had discovered her sooner but hoped this had given the family some relief.

He said it had been a difficult and “heavy” few days and he had struggled to sleep at night. “Every hour I think about her a couple of times.”

He hoped attending the funeral would bring him some measure of comfort and closure.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff The River Road Recreational Reserve carpark was closed early last week while police completed a scene examination. (File photo)

Police said they were making good progress in the investigation into Rigby’s death.

Detective Inspector Dave De Lange​ said via statement on Thursday police were following “strong lines” of inquiry and were working hard to hold to account the person or persons responsible for her death.

“We are working closely with Ariki’s whānau who are devastated by her death,” he said.

Police were interested to hear from anyone who could help establish Rigby’s movements on Friday 2 September 2022, the day several family and friends last reported seeing her according to social media posts.

The vehicle in which her body was found was a mid-90s dark grey Toyota Corona, believed to have been taken to the carpark sometime between 10pm on September 2 and 7am on September 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220905/1265. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.