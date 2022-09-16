Auckland man jailed for assault that led to half of victim's skull being removed

Josh Storer lost part of his skull and suffered brain injuries after being thrown down eight stairs by a stranger at an Auckland pub.

The parents of Englishman Josh Storer, who was left with long-term brain injuries after being thrown down a flight of stairs at a pub, have told his attacker they will “never forgive”.

Auckland man Thomas Louis Nathan, 57, was sentenced to two years and five months’ imprisonment at the Auckland District Court on Friday in front of Judge Kathryn Maxwell.

Nathan had been charged with wounding with intent to injure after throwing Storer down eight stairs at an Albany bar in July 2021.

Nathan threw Storer a distance of 2.6 metres. He landed on his head on a concrete pad, causing a 15cm laceration.

Nathan and his friends left the pub before emergency services arrived.

The pair had not known each other before that night, Judge Maxwell said, and Nathan’s reasoning for the attack had been Storer was “annoying”.

The incident left Storer, who was 25 at the time, in a coma with traumatic brain injuries. Doctors had to remove the right half of his skull to save his life.

Storer had been living in Aotearoa for three years before the assault but had since returned to the United Kingdom with his family to continue his recovery after leaving rehabilitation.

Storer’s dad Ian Storer earlier said he didn’t know what his son’s future would look like, which was “scary”.

“We do know Josh is a fighter and will do everything he can to be back to how he was, however he does have irreversible damage to his brain.”

He and Storer’s mum Dawn Storer had returned to Aotearoa to see Nathan be sentenced.

Dawn Storer told the court the family had been on holiday in Cornwall when they got the call that changed their lives.

“Our son was on a life support machine in an induced coma. I was physically sick and my husband was on the ground crying.

“As parents, we had never felt so useless or scared.”

Dawn Storer said her husband had since been diagnosed with severe PTSD and their daughter Sian Storer was now on antidepressants.

“Josh’s moods now change from hour-to-hour. The pain in his head is unbearable for him – he’s angry, sad, frustrated and depressed.”

Dawn Storer said Storer could no longer write or hold things and was unable to work or drive. He was in a brain injury ward and would remain there until next year.

“He has said he wished he’d never woken up from his coma or that he was dead, which is heartbreaking for us.

“His psychologist has said his mental state is currently similar to a 14-year-old and in February he had to be sectioned in a mental health ward for his own safety.”

Speaking to Nathan directly, Dawn Storer said: “You didn't assist him, you walked away and left him bleeding and unconscious.

“I hope you feel the guilt for the rest of your life. You have stolen Josh’s future, something we will never forgive you for.”

Judge Kathryn Maxwell told Nathan one moment of aggression had affected the lives of many people.

At 197cm tall, Nathan was “considerably larger” than Storer, Judge Maxwell said.

Nathan was sentenced to two years and five months imprisonment.