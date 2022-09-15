Hit-and-run driver who 'stank of alcohol' and killed woman after running red light at 120kph spared jail

The scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Mairehau and Marshland roads in northeast Christchurch. (Video first published on August 25, 2021)

A hit-and-run driver who was speeding at 120kph and reeking of alcohol when he ran a red light in his ute and smashed into another car has escaped jail.

The woman in the car, Rachael Florence Harris, 62, who is thought to have been on her way home from helping an elderly friend with their animals, died on impact.

Instead of waiting at the scene, the ute driver, Sunny Mikaiera Nepia, took off. He and his passenger asked two people who happened to be there for a ride but then ran away.

Two days after crash, which happened at the intersection of Mairehau and Marshland roads on August 23 last year, police appealed for the ute driver to come forward.

READ MORE:

* Man pleads not guilty after 'kind-hearted' woman is killed in crash

* Police arrest man in relation to Christchurch crash that killed woman

* 'Kind-hearted' woman killed on way home from helping elderly woman



Police arrested Nepia, a machine operator from Spreydon, about a day later.

Nepia accepted that he had been drinking at the time, according to the summary of facts – his sixth conviction in relation to drink-driving.

He was remanded in custody earlier this week for drinking alcohol in breach of his bail conditions.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Rachael Florence Harris, 62, died after a crash caused by Nepia at the intersection of Mairehau Rd and Marshland Rd.

On Thursday he was sentenced to 12 months home detention by Judge Raoul Neave in the Christchurch District Court on a charge of dangerous driving causing death.

He narrowly avoided a jail term.

Nepia’s lawyer Joshua Grainger argued that a home detention sentence was appropriate due to Nepia’s need for rehabilitation for his chronic alcoholism, as well as the remorse he had shown.

Crown prosecutor William Taffs disagreed, arguing a term of imprisonment should be issued, given it was Nepia’s sixth drink-driving conviction.

“He played roulette and this time, someone died.”

Taffs acknowledged the presence of the Harris family in court, commending them for the grace they’d shown throughout the proceedings.

The family also wished to convey their disappointment in Nepia’s breach of conditions by drinking.

Taffs said the fatal accident was “utterly avoidable”.

According to the summary of facts, Nepia, who was on a zero alcohol licence and was driving his work ute south on Marshland Rd, which has a 60kph speed limit.

Nepia drove through an intersection, then overtook a car, narrowly avoiding a collision.

He continued south on Marshland Rd and approached the intersection with Mairehau Rd in excess of 100kph. He ran a red traffic light as he entered the intersection.

At the same time Harris was driving west on Mairehau Rd towards the intersection.

Stuff Judge Raoul Neave sentenced Sunny Mikaiera Nepia to 12 months home detention at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday. (File photo).

She turned right, and was travelling about 27kph when Nepia drove through the intersection about 124kph.

He braked shortly before the crash, but was still travelling about 117kph at the time of the impact.

The ute hit Harris’ car with such force it pushed it 33m along the road before coming to a rest.

Nepia and his passenger got out of the car, the passenger checking on Harris before going to see Nepia, the pair then approaching a member of the public.

They appeared panicked and agitated and discussed fleeing, which the person discouraged.

Witnesses said Nepia smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his words.

The two men approached other people asking for a ride before running from the crash site before emergency services arrived.

Because he fled the scene, Nepia was not able to be given a breath test.

Harris’ partner, Rodney, who declined to give his surname, previously told Stuff he believed Harris had been helping an elderly acquaintance with her sheep and chickens and was on her way home.

He said he had nothing to say to the driver of the ute.

“What difference would it make to them? Have they got a conscience? Probably not.”

In sentencing Nepia, Judge Neave said it was important to note that “you can’t just turn addiction off”.

Restorative justice between Nepia and the Harris family proved a useful healing tool, and Nepia was given generous credit for this.

“This was a moment of stupidity or selfishness where a tremendous amount of loss was suffered,” Judge Neave said.

“Nothing I can say will bring Rachael back. Nothing I can do will bring her back. But I need to balance all the info before me to deliver an appropriate sentence.”

Nepia will serve 12 months home detention with community work under judicial monitoring, and was ordered to pay a $2500 to Forest and Bird, recommended by the victim’s family, as reparation.