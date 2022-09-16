Dad convicted for belting son files appeal, then ghosts the court

A father who hit his son with a leather belt wanted to appeal his conviction but failed to engage with the Court of Appeal. (File photo)

A father who belted his teenage son on the buttocks for bad language then defended his actions through a trial has tried to appeal and failed.

The appeal was dismissed after months of trying to get the man to engage with the court and tell them what the grounds of appeal were, with no luck.

The man, who cannot be identified because that would identify the victim, pleaded not guilty to assaulting his son, then defended himself before a jury in Wellington in 2021under the “anti-smacking” portion of the Crimes Act.

That allows someone to use force on a child under a set of specific incidents, like to prevent harm to them, prevent them doing something criminal or doing something disruptive or disorderly.

However, the act also says nothing justifies the use of force for correction.

He had admitted taking a leather belt and hitting his son after being told by his son’s school the then 14-year-old had sworn at another pupil in May 2018.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff.co.nz Former Green MP Sue Bradford details the purpose behind the anti-smacking bill. First published November 2015.

He was found guilty and given a suspended sentence by Wellington District Court judge Bruce Davidson​. A suspended sentence meant that if he was convicted of anything similar within the next year he would also face another sentence for hitting his son.

Judge Davidson at sentencing said the man saw the whole trial a badge of honour with his entrenched views on parental control had alienated his family.

After sentencing the man filed an appeal against conviction and sentence with the Court of Appeal, saying he wanted to call witnesses and said there were lots of grounds of appeal.

However, the Court of Appeal was unable to get any details, even after appointing a lawyer as stand-by counsel to help the man.

A series of telephone conferences and memorandum followed, asking the man to set out the matters he wanted to advance on appeal.

By February this year his case had not advanced and he was warned by the Court of Appeal in May that his appeal would be considered abandoned unless he provided the detail required.

But by July the lawyer had been unable to get instructions and the Court of Appeal gave the man a 10-day notice that his appeal would be dismissed before completing the dismissal earlier this week.