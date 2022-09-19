Man accused of killing farmer was 'distant' night before alleged murder, court told

Joshua Dylan Morris-Bamber has been charged with the murder of dairy farmer Tony Grant Waldron at Rakaia on September 18, 2019.

A man accused of killing his cousin’s husband was unusually “quiet” and “distant” the night before the alleged murder, a jury has heard.

Joshua Dylan Morris-Bamber, 28, and his cousin, Alana Jane Bamber, 35, are on trial in the High Court at Christchurch charged with the murder of Bamber’s estranged husband, Tony Grant Waldron.

A colleague found Waldron, a dairy farmer in Rakaia, Canterbury, dead in his bed on the morning of September 18, 2019, after he failed to show up to an early morning cow milking.

The Crown alleges that Morris-Bamber went drinking with friends after finishing up at work the night before. It is alleged he then drove to Rakaia early on September 18 and delivered three fatal blows with a blunt weapon to Waldron’s skull, ear and neck.

The Crown says Alana Bamber incited, facilitated and orchestrated her husband’s murder by manipulating Morris-Bamber into thinking Waldron was a domestic abuser and giving him Waldron’s address, knowing what was going to happen.

Both Morris-Bamber and Alana Bamber deny any involvement in Waldron’s death.

Stephanie Mitchell, who worked with Morris-Bamber at the Pescatore restaurant at the George Hotel in 2019, testified on Monday that she and Morris-Bamber were “best mates” who spent a lot of time together at and outside of work.

After finishing work on September 17, 2019, Mitchell, Morris-Bamber and their colleague Andrew Tranter went to have drinks and play pool at a friend’s house.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Alana Jane Bamber is charged with being party to the murder of her husband Tony Grant Waldron on September 18, 2019.

Both Tranter and the friend described Morris-Bamber as being a quiet, reserved and “socially awkward” person. On the night in question, Morris-Bamber was even more withdrawn than usual, Mitchell said. She asked him what was wrong, but he said “nothing”.

Later that night, Tranter and Mitchell dropped Morris-Bamber back at the George Hotel where he had left his car. Mitchell and Morris-Bamber had a tense exchange about his behaviour before Mitchell and Tranter left together.

Mitchell later texted Morris-Bamber again to ask what was wrong and whether she had done something to upset him. He did not want to tell her, saying it would “make s... worse”.

Mitchell said she thought Morris-Bamber was having a rough time with “life in general”.

He later showed up to her house and told her he had feelings for her. Mitchell said she thanked him for telling her, but made it clear there was no possibility of a romantic relationship between them as she had a partner.

Morris-Bamber accepted this and left. Mitchell said he was not angry, but was “potentially upset”.

Mitchell testified that about a week prior, Morris-Bamber had told her his cousin, Alana Bamber, had been the victim of a domestic assault. She said Morris-Bamber disliked Bamber and had little time for her.

On September 18, 2019, Morris-Bamber sent Mitchell a link to a Stuff article about Waldron’s murder. She could not remember whether he had included a message, but said she understood he sent it to her because of the victim’s connection to Bamber.

Emily Templeton, the partner of Morris-Bamber’s brother, Isak Morris-Bamber, testified she got a call from Bamber on September 14, 2019, to say she was on her way to Christchurch Hospital after Waldron had assaulted her. Templeton met Bamber at the hospital. She said she could not see any visible injuries on Bamber’s body.

Templeton said she, Isak and Joshua drove to Rakaia at Bamber’s request to pick up her and her children’s things from Waldron’s house.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.