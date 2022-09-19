No arrests made yet in relation to death of Napier teen

The whānau of teen Ariki Rigby who was found dead in a burnt-out vehicle speak at her tangi where hundreds gathered to pay their respects. (File photo)

Two weeks after the body of Napier teen Ariki Rigby was discovered in the back of a burnt-out vehicle abandoned near Havelock North, police have yet to make an arrest.

The 18-year-old’s body was found about 10am on September 5 in an abandoned car near River Rd, a no-exit rural road on the outskirts of Havelock North.

Hundreds attended her tangi on Friday where her whānau spoke of their love for Rigby and urged anyone with information about her death to come forward.

No arrests have been made in relation to her death which the subject of a homicide investigation.

Rigby’s body was discovered in the River Rd Recreational Reserve after police were called to examine the car on September 3.

Because of the condition of the vehicle and debris from the fire, police “did not immediately identify that human remains were in the cabin of the car”. Instead, the body was dismissed as being that of a sheep.

It was only when police were again called to the scene two days later on September 5 by a Hastings dog walker that a “subsequent inspection” revealed “suspected human remains”. Rigby was formally identified last week.

Stuff Mike Ngahuka, the cousin of Napier teen Ariki Rigby who was found in a burnt-out car in Havelock North, speaks on behalf of the whānau.

On Friday, police said they were making good progress in the investigation, codenamed Operation Sphynx.

There were no “significant updates” on Monday. However, Detective Inspector Dave De Lange said a number of people had come forward to police.

“We are following up every piece of information we have received,” he said.

De Lange said they wanted to hear from anyone who can help establish Rigby’s movements at the beginning of the month – particularly on September 2 – the day several family and friends last reported seeing her, according to social media posts.

The burnt-out vehicle was a mid-’90s dark grey Toyota Corona, believed to have been taken to the car park sometime between 10pm on September 2 and 7am on September 3.

“We are committed to holding the person or persons responsible for her death to account and are working closely with her family at this difficult time,” De Lange said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220905/1265. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.