Farmer escapes conviction after shots fired near topdressing plane

The incident occurred on May 7 this year, when shots were fired in the vicinity of an overhead top dressing plane near Tukituki in Hawke’s Bay. (File photo)

A man charged after firing shots near a top dressing plane as it flew above rural Hawke’s Bay has escaped conviction.

Farmer Jason Daly​ was charged with careless use of a firearm after “shots were fired in the vicinity of a top dressing plane” at a Tukituki farm on the opening weekend of duck shooting season on May 7.

The incident was described by an industry leader as “unacceptable” and “totally irresponsible”, adding it could have ended in tragedy.

Daly, 49, had been due to appear in Hastings District Court on last week on September 12. Instead, the matter was given diversion with the charge dismissed.

Diversion is a police-run scheme that allows first time offenders to take responsibility for their offending outside the court system and thus avoid getting a criminal record.

It is usually only offered for lower level offences, if it is the offenders first or if there are special circumstances. Diversion often involves some type of restorative justice process and the offender accepting responsibility for their actions.

Daly declined to comment and referred all queries to his lawyer.

The pilot involved in the incident also declined to comment as the matter was being handled through restorative justice.

NZ Agricultural Aviation Association executive officer Tony Michelle​​ said he understood the incident to have been “an act of stupidity”, not one of “maliciousness”.

“The other sad thing about this is 99.99% of the hunting fraternity are very responsible people and it reflects badly on the whole community, of which I’m one, when something like this happens.”

While the likelihood of the pilot having been critically or even fatally wounded in the incident, his concern was about damage done to the aircraft having made it uncontrollable.

Although Michelle acknowledged the seriousness of the incident, which “could have easily ended in tragedy”, he felt diversion was an appropriate course of action if there could be some “good outcomes” such as increased awareness.

Incidents of people shooting at planes were rare, but people pointing lasers at overhead aircraft had become “a real problem”.

“Some of these lasers are pretty powerful. It blinds the pilots.”

Whether it was point at an airliner coming into an airport or an emergency helicopter coming in to land at a hospital, it was “totally unacceptable”.

The Civil Aviation Authority forwarded on an incident report submitted by the pilot to police as part of their investigation. A spokesperson for the authority directed further queries to police.

Police declined to comment further on the matter.

Daly was also issued with a warning for hunting without a licence during open season in relation to the incident.