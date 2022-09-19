Police arrest pair at Otago port over alleged international-smuggling link

Police and Customs officials are trying to disrupt the supply of drugs into New Zealand by organised networks.

Two men have been charged following an investigation into an international crime syndicate allegedly involved in smuggling drugs into New Zealand.

The pair, foreign nationals aged 31 and 45, were arrested on Saturday as they allegedly attempted to take drugs off a ship docked at Port Chalmers, near Dunedin.

The pair appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Monday on serious charges that related to conspiring to import cocaine, said a police spokesperson.

Both have been remanded in custody.

The pair were arrested by police working with Customs officials as part of Operation Port, set up following the seizure of 91kg of cocaine in August.

“The identification and arrest of the two men clearly illustrates the co-operation and strong partnerships we have with our international partners in targeting criminal activity at our borders and in the community, and making New Zealand a hard target for organised crime to operate,” a police spokesperson said.

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander said Operation Port illustrated the commitment of police and Customs to disrupt and dismantle organised drug networks.