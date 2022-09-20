Till stolen straight off counter at Hamilton fish and chip shop

A security camera recorded the brazen robbery of a fish and chip shop in Hamilton on Saturday night.

The hunt is on for a man who brazenly ripped a till off a Hamilton takeaway shop counter and ran out the door.

Security footage shows a man in a red hat walk into Reel Fish and Chips in Chartwell before pulling off the counter screen, grabbing the till and running out the door with it.

The owner is seen giving chase and a customer also follows.

His niece Cora Liu, who spoke on behalf of the family, said the offender had come into the shop earlier on Saturday, about 8pm.

“He just said he had no money and left,” Liu said on Tuesday.

“About 20 minutes later he came back ... and took the whole till and ran outside. There was another guy behind him holding a hammer.”

Liu doesn’t think the offenders saw the customer sitting in the corner, who ran out and quickly called the police, while her uncle chased the robbers.

The pair got away as there was a car waiting for them outside.

Liu didn’t think her uncle and aunty had had trouble like this at the shop before.

Supplied The robber leaned over and ripped the till off the counter of Reel Fish and Chips.

“They are pretty shocked that this has happened, definitely upset, and they have to replace the till. It was quite an old till, but it had the prices on for the workers.”

She believed there was $1000 inside.

“It’s not a huge, huge amount of money taken, but it’s more the fact that it happened, they’re really upset about it.”

Liu is appreciative of the support the community has provided them.

“A lot of them have come in and said they’re sorry this has happened, and they’re trying to support them.”

She has posted the CCTV footage online hoping that someone would recognise the pair, as they haven’t disguised themselves well.

The shop is open again, and they will look into having extra security measures, and putting the till in a different place.

A police spokesperson said they were still looking for the offenders.

Supplied Police are yet to find the robbers who fled in a waiting car on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, police are looking for at least four offenders after two ramraids in Hamilton in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

At around 3.20am a car was driven into a store on Ward St in central Hamilton.

“One offender entered the store and began gathering mobile phones, before the fog cannon detonated,” a police spokesperson said.

The car used to ram the store was left there, and the offenders left in a second car.

That car – reported stolen - was then used at 4.20am to ram the front doors of a supermarket in Fergy Pl, Rototuna North.

Nothing was stolen as staff were on site.

Police believe at least four offenders were involved in these two incidents, and enquiries are under way to identify and locate them.