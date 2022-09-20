Repeat drink-driver admits on eighth conviction it could be time to quit

Andre Ihimaera Martin, 44, was caught drink-driving on Waikawa Rd in Picton on June 1. (File photo)

A repeat drink-driver getting his eighth conviction has conceded it could be time to quit alcohol.

Andre Ihimaera Martin, 44, gave a breath test result of 441 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, when he was stopped by police on Waikawa Rd in Picton on June 1. The legal limit is 250mcg.

When spoken to by police, Martin said he was just driving his mates between pubs.

Martin admitted a charge of drink-driving for the third or subsequent time at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

His lawyer Josh Smith said Martin had seven prior drink-driving convictions since 1998, most recently for refusing to give police a blood alcohol specimen in 2019.

However, Martin accepted he was unable to manage his alcohol consumption and needed help with it, Smith said.

“He said, and I quote, ‘I think it might be time to give it up’.”

A pre-sentencing report recommended community detention and intensive supervision. A backpackers’ in Picton owned by his family had been assessed as suitable for Martin to serve an electronically-monitored sentence.

Having a previous drink-driving conviction in the last five years, Martin was also eligible for an alcohol interlock device to be fitted to his car, preventing him from starting the car without a clear breath test, and requiring him to pass random retests while driving.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll said Martin’s alcohol level in June was relatively low. However, he was surprised Martin agreed to drive his mates around that night considering his history of drink-driving convictions.

“You’re clearly a slow learner. You’ve had many sentences in the past ... and you’ve continued to drink and drive,” Judge O’Driscoll said.

“When someone comes before the court on their eighth drink-driving charge, the appropriate starting point must be imprisonment.”

However after credit for Martin’s personal circumstances, Judge O’Driscoll came to a sentence of three months’ home detention, with conditions to continue for another six months after home detention ended.

Those conditions banned Martin from possessing or consuming alcohol or non-prescribed drugs, and to attend drink-drive, alcohol and drug, and non-violence programmes as directed by probation.

Judge O’Driscoll also ordered Martin to get an interlock, after serving the mandatory 28-day disqualification.