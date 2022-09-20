Police admit it was wrong to suggest woman visit man selling her stolen bike online

An Auckland woman had her bike stolen, then saw it on Facebook Marketplace days later. (File photo)

Police have admitted it was bad advice to suggest a woman meet up with a man she believed stole her bike to confirm it as hers.

The woman reported the theft to police after the bike was stolen from her property in Auckland’s Epsom in mid-August. Stuff has agreed not to publish her name due to security concerns.

A few days later, her bike popped up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The woman was confident the bike was hers, as it had the same two distinctive stickers she put on the bike when she bought it in Wellington more than 10 years ago.

READ MORE:

* Government outlines new laws to crackdown on hidden criminal wealth

* Five hundred lambs stolen from one farmer

* 15 arrests in 14 days: Manawatū vehicle thefts and break-ins leave business owners 'scared'



The timing of the bike being put up for sale just a few days after it was stolen seemed like too much of a coincidence, she added.

“My blood was definitely boiling a little bit.”

Believing she had a solid lead, the woman phoned police on 105 and provided screenshots of the marketplace listing and the seller’s profile.

She and the 105 operator agreed she should engage with the seller as if she were an interested buyer to see if she could get his address – which he gave her right away.

“He was clearly keen to sell it.”

The woman provided the address to 105, but was told her evidence was not sufficient for the police to obtain a search warrant.

SUPPLIED One of the videos shared on Wellington Stolen Bicycles demonstrates the brazenness of some bike thieves. (Video first published in December 2021)

It was then suggested she arrange to meet with the seller to view the bike and phone 111 once she knew it was hers.

She arranged to meet up with the man, but aborted the plan after family said they were worried about how the man would react if he become suspicious of her plan.

“I just decided a bike is not worth risking my personal safety,” the woman said.

“It didn’t feel right to me what [police] were asking me to do.”

She said she feared someone else could end up in a dangerous situation if they followed the advice from police.

“I wouldn’t want them to be telling people that and then someone gets hurt.”

Following questioning by Stuff on Thursday, police recovered the bike and returned it to the woman on Sunday.

Police were still investigating the bike theft and whether charges would be laid.

Asked if police stood by their advice to the woman, acting director of service Zane Kearns​ said they were checking whether the woman’s experience with the 105 line met police expectations.

“We strongly discourage people from attempting to retrieve their own stolen property,” Kearns said.

“We acknowledge some of the advice given does not appear to align with the guidance we would give people in these situations.

“As a result, we are looking into the matter to identify and action any further learnings from this matter.”

Generally, people were advised to contact police with all information regarding stolen property so it could be assessed for further action, Kearns said.

“Each case is treated individually, depending on the accuracy of the information available, good evidence and availability of police officers.”

Kearns added that the Search and Surveillance Act determined whether police had authority to enter premises.

Anyone who finds their stolen property for sale online is encouraged to report it by phoning 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105.